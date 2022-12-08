ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas

Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
LAS VEGAS, NV

