Quay Tower Closes Over $98 Million in Sales in 2022

RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group, today announced closings in excess of $98 million in 2022 alone at the coveted Quay Tower, documenting increased year-over-year sales volume and a higher price per square foot in recorded sales than 2021. On the heels of this success, the team has unveiled a stunning new Penthouse Collection debuting the final high-floor residences priced from $6.5M to $10.8M. Quay Tower is a spectacular luxury building offering the last opportunity to own a new construction residence on the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. As interest rates have increased, the boutique building has seen an influx in affluent all-cash buyers attracted by the ability to close rapidly on the trophy residences at the move-in-ready tower.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan

Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Eastern Union closes $78.6M to refinance 1,017-unit MF portfolio in NJ/Bronx

Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union, has arranged a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties consisting of eleven sites across nine New Jersey localities, along with one property in the Bronx. Eastern Union is one of America’s largest commercial real estate mortgage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Newmark Retail Secures Over 18,000-Square-Feet for Express, Inc.

Newmark Retail announces it has secured threenew leases on behalf of fashion retailer Express, Inc., totaling more than 18,000 square feet across 514 Broadway, 129 Fifth Avenue for two Express Editstores and 107 Spring Street for the first UpWest store in Manhattan. Newmark’s Vice Chairmen Jeremy Ezra and Ariel Schuster, along with Director Michael Paster, represented the tenant on all three transactions.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender.  Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

‘Very concerned’: Bronx borough president on RSV surge, tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments […]
BRONX, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community

Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced today the creation of a one-acre perimeter park surrounding all four sides of City Hall to encourage more special events and public use of the outdoor space in one of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

