FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
rew-online.com
Quay Tower Closes Over $98 Million in Sales in 2022
RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group, today announced closings in excess of $98 million in 2022 alone at the coveted Quay Tower, documenting increased year-over-year sales volume and a higher price per square foot in recorded sales than 2021. On the heels of this success, the team has unveiled a stunning new Penthouse Collection debuting the final high-floor residences priced from $6.5M to $10.8M. Quay Tower is a spectacular luxury building offering the last opportunity to own a new construction residence on the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. As interest rates have increased, the boutique building has seen an influx in affluent all-cash buyers attracted by the ability to close rapidly on the trophy residences at the move-in-ready tower.
rew-online.com
Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan
Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
bkreader.com
Public Housing Residents in BK Are Helping the NYC Comptroller Audit NYCHA
A committee of 21 New York City Housing Authority residents — which was assembled by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — just had its first meeting this month to discuss how public housing in NYC can be improved. The inaugural resident committee was put together to assist the Comptroller’s...
rew-online.com
Eastern Union closes $78.6M to refinance 1,017-unit MF portfolio in NJ/Bronx
Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union, has arranged a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties consisting of eleven sites across nine New Jersey localities, along with one property in the Bronx. Eastern Union is one of America’s largest commercial real estate mortgage...
brownstoner.com
‘All I’m Asking Is for a Normal Life,’ Crown Heights Tenant Pleads in Harassment Trial
Francis Roberts fought back tears in the witness stand of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday as he explained how alleged harassment by his landlord and a tenant in his building has affected his life. “I’ve had to take on a whole new different lifestyle. It has affected my life in terms...
rew-online.com
Building and Construction Leaders Honored at 2022 New York Building Congress Gala
The New York Building Congress celebrated prominent building and construction leaders who are helping to shape the city’s future at its annual Industry Recognition Gala on Wednesday night at the New York Hilton Midtown. This year’s gala was hosted by New York Building Congress President and CEO Carlo A....
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitates the Sale of Six (6) Multifamily Apartment Properties for $34,600,000
Northeast Private Client Group® (NPCG) has announced the sale of Broadway Living & The Elm in New Haven, CT. Senior VP, Investments Brad Balletto, along with Senior Associates Jeff Wright and Rich Edwards recently brokered the sale of a 145-unit, 100% market-rate Multifamily Apartment Portfolio in New Haven, Connecticut.
rew-online.com
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $33.6 Million Sale of Six-Building Multifamily Portfolio in the South Bronx
Ariel Property Advisors (Ariel) arranged the $33,600,000 sale of a portfolio comprised of six multifamily elevator buildings located at 111-119 Tudor Place, 1170-1176 Walton Avenue and 309 East 164th Street in the Concourse and Concourse Village sections of the South Bronx. An Ariel team led by Founding Partner Victor Sozio,...
rew-online.com
Newmark Retail Secures Over 18,000-Square-Feet for Express, Inc.
Newmark Retail announces it has secured threenew leases on behalf of fashion retailer Express, Inc., totaling more than 18,000 square feet across 514 Broadway, 129 Fifth Avenue for two Express Editstores and 107 Spring Street for the first UpWest store in Manhattan. Newmark’s Vice Chairmen Jeremy Ezra and Ariel Schuster, along with Director Michael Paster, represented the tenant on all three transactions.
Rodents, critters invade Brooklyn housing complex; residents plead for help
A community in Brooklyn is under siege from a cast of unwanted invaders.
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week
NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
News 12
Department of Social Services, AT&T gift free laptops to children in New York City shelters
Children in New York City shelters were gifted free laptops Saturday in a collaborative effort between the Department of Social Services and AT&T. Mayor Eric Adams described the initiative as a plan to help students reach academic success, regardless of their background. Officials said that after the 2,500 laptops were...
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building’s developer and his former lender. Tenant Tonia Vail told PIX11 News, “people had plans when they moved here to move forward in life.” Vail was living in a homeless […]
‘Very concerned’: Bronx borough president on RSV surge, tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss top issues facing the borough, including the ongoing tridemic of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. The phenomenon, also referred to as a tripledemic, has packed hospitals across the city as spikes of all three ailments […]
rew-online.com
Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community
Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced today the creation of a one-acre perimeter park surrounding all four sides of City Hall to encourage more special events and public use of the outdoor space in one of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Gotham Gazette
Police Have Removed Over 1,300 'Emotionally Disturbed People’ from Transit in 2022; Where Did They Go?
In the first 11 months of the year, the NYPD removed 1,300 people suffering symptoms of mental illness from the city's transit system, often against their will. The city is unable or unwilling to say what happened to them next. "Dealing with people who have mental health illnesses must be...
