Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Related
rew-online.com
Quay Tower Closes Over $98 Million in Sales in 2022
RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group, today announced closings in excess of $98 million in 2022 alone at the coveted Quay Tower, documenting increased year-over-year sales volume and a higher price per square foot in recorded sales than 2021. On the heels of this success, the team has unveiled a stunning new Penthouse Collection debuting the final high-floor residences priced from $6.5M to $10.8M. Quay Tower is a spectacular luxury building offering the last opportunity to own a new construction residence on the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. As interest rates have increased, the boutique building has seen an influx in affluent all-cash buyers attracted by the ability to close rapidly on the trophy residences at the move-in-ready tower.
rew-online.com
Newmark Retail Secures Over 18,000-Square-Feet for Express, Inc.
Newmark Retail announces it has secured threenew leases on behalf of fashion retailer Express, Inc., totaling more than 18,000 square feet across 514 Broadway, 129 Fifth Avenue for two Express Editstores and 107 Spring Street for the first UpWest store in Manhattan. Newmark’s Vice Chairmen Jeremy Ezra and Ariel Schuster, along with Director Michael Paster, represented the tenant on all three transactions.
rew-online.com
Tishman Speyer Announces the Completion of 11 Hoyt
Tishman Speyer, a leading Manhattan-based real estate development and investment company announced the completion of 11 Hoyt by fully unveiling the interiors of the luxury residential development. Located at the crossroads of Downtown and brownstone Brooklyn, 11 Hoyt exemplifies a best-in-class building made possible through an impressive collaboration with a world-renowned design team. Studio Gang, the award-winning architecture and urban design firm led by MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang designed the building. Michaelis Boyd, known for its work with Soho House around the world, designed the interiors for the residences and amenity spaces. 11 Hoyt is the first completed residential building in New York City for Studio Gang and Michaelis Boyd. AD100 landscape architect Hollander Design collaborated on designing the outdoor amenities and the landscaping.
rew-online.com
SJP Properties and PGIM Complete Repositioning of 470 Park Avenue South with Opening of New Outdoor Roof Terrace
SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have completed the outdoor roof terrace at 470 Park Avenue South, signifying the culmination of the boutique office and retail building’s transformative repositioning, which has revitalized the property into one of the only fully amenitized workspaces along Manhattan’s Park Avenue South corridor.
rew-online.com
Atkins Companies Teams Up with Renowned Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. Evan Garfein, to Introduce Tribeca Plastic Surgery in Downtown Manhattan
Atkins Companies, a leading multigenerational commercial real estate development, investment, and property management firm, in a partnership with renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Oren Tepper, Dr. Evan Garfein, and Dr. Arthur Perry, announce the development of Tribeca Plastic Surgery, a brand-new, luxury aesthetic plastic surgery destination to be located in Hudson Square at 497 Greenwich Street in New York City.
rew-online.com
Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $33.6 Million Sale of Six-Building Multifamily Portfolio in the South Bronx
Ariel Property Advisors (Ariel) arranged the $33,600,000 sale of a portfolio comprised of six multifamily elevator buildings located at 111-119 Tudor Place, 1170-1176 Walton Avenue and 309 East 164th Street in the Concourse and Concourse Village sections of the South Bronx. An Ariel team led by Founding Partner Victor Sozio,...
rew-online.com
Eastern Union closes $78.6M to refinance 1,017-unit MF portfolio in NJ/Bronx
Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union, has arranged a $78,575,000 loan to refinance a 1,017-unit portfolio of twelve multifamily properties consisting of eleven sites across nine New Jersey localities, along with one property in the Bronx. Eastern Union is one of America’s largest commercial real estate mortgage...
rew-online.com
Clarion Partners Announces New Leases with HEI Hotels & Resorts, IBM at Merritt 7 in Norwalk
Clarion Partners LLC and Marcus Partners announced that hospitality owner and operator HEI Hotels & Resorts and IBM have renewed their leases at Merritt 7 Park in Norwalk, CT. HEI will occupy 17,152 square feet on the 1 st floor of Building 101, while IBM will extend the term on their 5,819 square foot space at Building 301. Both buildings are adjacent to the newly upgraded outdoor amenity and recreation space. Ownership was represented.
rew-online.com
Building and Construction Leaders Honored at 2022 New York Building Congress Gala
The New York Building Congress celebrated prominent building and construction leaders who are helping to shape the city’s future at its annual Industry Recognition Gala on Wednesday night at the New York Hilton Midtown. This year’s gala was hosted by New York Building Congress President and CEO Carlo A....
rew-online.com
Sage Realty Introduces its Reimagined Amenity Program: Oasis
Sage Realty (Sage), the leasing and management division of the William Kaufman Organization, introduces Oasis, a new amenity program driven by hospitality that will grant Tenants access to dynamic and curated spaces for events, entertainment and collaboration throughout Sage’s office portfolio in New York City (NYC). “Outside of coworking...
rew-online.com
Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023
JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
rew-online.com
Urban Edge Signs Leases with Golf & Fitness Concepts at Huntington Commons
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it has signed a total of 7,299 SF in new leases at Huntington Commons as the center undergoes a multi-million-dollar redevelopment. CycleBar, GOLFTEC and iStretchPlus are moving into space vacated by Outback Steakhouse, and together will create a valuable health & fitness destination. The three in-demand concepts join a soon-to-open brand-new ShopRite and a newly relocated and updated Marshalls. Phenix Salons is also planning to start construction of their space in early 2023.
rew-online.com
Mayor Fulop Creates Jersey City’s First City Hall Park to Further Expand Open Public Space Outdoors & Foster Community
Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced today the creation of a one-acre perimeter park surrounding all four sides of City Hall to encourage more special events and public use of the outdoor space in one of New Jersey’s most densely populated areas. Additionally, inside City Hall, the design process is moving forward to build out the unoccupied fourth-floor space to add employee offices and conference rooms occupied by the newly created Department of Infrastructure.
Comments / 0