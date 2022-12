Nancy Ann (Spears) Earl, age 62, of Stockton, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home, with her husband and daughters by her side. She was born on April 6, 1960, to Charles Sr. and Bernice (Burba) Spears in Springfield, Ohio. She was married to Douglas Earl on July 15, 2000, in Pine, Colo.

