Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series

Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things

Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
The Ending of Netflix's Wednesday, Explained

Netflix's latest dark comedy, Wednesday, welcomed us to Nevermore Academy, the school where all "outcasts" — think vampires, werewolves, sirens, and shifters — fit in. Premiering with a fanfare of double snaps on November 23, the eight-episode series from the mind of horror king Tim Burton reimagines cartoonist Charles Addams's famously gloomy character from The Addams Family strip, Wednesday Addams. In this modern interpretation, Jenna Ortega plays the role of Wednesday, who embarks on her first year at boarding school.
How to Watch ‘Nanny': Is the Horror Flick Streaming?

If any horror lovers are disappointed by the upcoming slate of holiday cheer, “Nanny” might be just the right flick to get your fill of spookiness this holiday season. In the aptly titled “Nanny,” Anna Diop stars as immigrant nanny Aisha who moves to New York City to work as a nanny for an affluent family. As Aisha begins to miss the son she left behind as she cares for the family’s daughter, something sinister enters her mind.
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb

With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
You Can Drive Around in the 'Addams Family' Hearse from 'Wednesday'

Wednesday, Netflix's new show about the morbid daughter of The Addams Family, is the streaming platform's most-watched debut for an English-language series. It has even surpassed Stranger Things, according to data shared by the streamer. The newly-beloved show is the centerpiece of a new promotion from car-share company Turo. It...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
The 20 Best TV Shows of 2022

It's always a tall order to come up with a list of the year's best shows, but not always for the same reason. Some years there aren't a lot of top-tier shows, and other years there's such a superabundance of great stuff that narrowing down the options is like trying to pick out the most perfect grains of sand on the beach. This year was the latter. Maybe it was what remained of the pandemic backlog getting cleared, maybe it was the crest of the Peak TV wave at last, or maybe it was just the stars aligning, but it felt like 2022 had even more great shows than usual.
Girl Gets Revenge On High School Bully While Dining At Red Robin

High school bullying is one of those things that may seem harmless in the moment but the mark that it leaves on people is a hard one to remove. You could be decades removed from high school and still shudder at the memories. If you are someone who has always wanted to get revenge on the people who bullied you way back when this video is sure to be appealing.

