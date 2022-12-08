ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Christmas for Children event provides Christmas for Hawkins County kids

ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday

ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth

GATE CITY — Shumaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. "I'm 5," Haley said after sitting on Santa's lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him — his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others —helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season

KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
KINGSPORT, TN
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Northeast Community Credit Union earning dividends for the community from in-school branches

ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union continues to demonstrate its faith in the next generation by maintaining branches in two high schools in the community. The credit union began its outreach by opening the “Ranger Station” branch in 2019 at Unaka High School and opened the “Cyclone Branch” at Elizabethton High School in 2021.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday

Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from the company said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
KINGSPORT, TN
Milligan holds December graduation ceremony, honors professor of theatre

More than 100 graduates received degrees on Friday night during Milligan University’s fall commencement ceremony held in Seeger Chapel. The speakers for the ceremony were Jemimah Ndune, of Johnson City, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, and Landon Pardue, of Johnson City, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 13

Dec. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Prof. Chas. S. Brown, superintendent of the Johnson City schools, and formerly teacher in the Hampden-(indecipherable) school in this city is proving himself a very capable school executive in his new position. He is very popular with the patrons and authorities of the Johnson City schools.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Law enforcement interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, sheriff's official says

KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff's spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake Monday morning report from band director Eddie Dalton, who according...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Washington County commissioners OK renovation plans for county building

Washington County commissioners approved resolutions Monday to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center as temporary office and storage space for election officials and to revamp the county’s economic development structure. Commissioners also heard a favorable status report from the county’s attorney regarding the group leading the effort to create...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

