Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah Celebration
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Bristol
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long Celebration
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate
Johnson City Press
Christmas for Children event provides Christmas for Hawkins County kids
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
Johnson City Press
Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Johnson City Press
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shumaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. "I'm 5," Haley said after sitting on Santa's lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him — his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough sidewalk project in limbo, town establishes water quality department
Jonesborough’s East Main Street sidewalk project is in limbo after the town re-bid the project only to receive a single bid that was much higher than expected — too high for the town. The town solicited bids for the project earlier this month, forced to do so after...
Johnson City Press
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others —helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
Johnson City Press
Talk of the Town: Painting parties, living Nativity programs brighten holiday season
KINGSPORT — A dear and very talented friend of mine recently invited me to a painting party. My first instinct was to decline the invitation. I thought, “Surely, I have plans on that day.” The thought of three of my ride-or-die, been-through-it-all friends seeing how truly un-crafty (is that even a word?) this girl really is, well, it was terrifying.
Johnson City Press
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
Johnson City Press
Northeast Community Credit Union earning dividends for the community from in-school branches
ELIZABETHTON — Northeast Community Credit Union continues to demonstrate its faith in the next generation by maintaining branches in two high schools in the community. The credit union began its outreach by opening the “Ranger Station” branch in 2019 at Unaka High School and opened the “Cyclone Branch” at Elizabethton High School in 2021.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to mull selling white farm house, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or maybe even trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northern-most end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to...
Johnson City Press
Eastman to conduct alarm tests on Tuesday
Eastman officials have announced that the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday. “These tests of Eastman’s hazardous vapor release alerting system are designed to ensure our emergency preparedness systems are operating property,” a press release from the company said.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Johnson City Press
Milligan holds December graduation ceremony, honors professor of theatre
More than 100 graduates received degrees on Friday night during Milligan University’s fall commencement ceremony held in Seeger Chapel. The speakers for the ceremony were Jemimah Ndune, of Johnson City, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, and Landon Pardue, of Johnson City, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on Central Middle's Steve Fischer
BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.
Johnson City Press
Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee approved several big-ticket projects for the school system, the jail and the landfill during a busy meeting on Monday evening. The committee will recommend the items to the County Commission for its approval during its meeting next Monday. The biggest...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 13
Dec. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Prof. Chas. S. Brown, superintendent of the Johnson City schools, and formerly teacher in the Hampden-(indecipherable) school in this city is proving himself a very capable school executive in his new position. He is very popular with the patrons and authorities of the Johnson City schools.”
Johnson City Press
Johnson County Sheriff's Office contains disturbance at youth treatment facility
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a riot occurred at the Mountain Youth Academy on Sunday. When deputies responded to the disturbance, they found that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility. Deputies reported that “significant” damage was done.
Johnson City Press
Law enforcement interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, sheriff's official says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff's spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake Monday morning report from band director Eddie Dalton, who according...
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners OK renovation plans for county building
Washington County commissioners approved resolutions Monday to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center as temporary office and storage space for election officials and to revamp the county’s economic development structure. Commissioners also heard a favorable status report from the county’s attorney regarding the group leading the effort to create...
