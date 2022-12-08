Read full article on original website
Local High School Sports Recaps For 12/10 & 12/11
Warsaw boys basketball continued its up and down start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a close 60-53 loss to Fort Wayne Northside. The Tigers have traded wins and losses to start the season and currently sit at 2-2. It was a productive night for senior Jaxson Gould, who scored 15 points on 50% shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds. Luke Bricker scored 13 points for Warsaw, hitting three three-pointers. Drew Hackaman was the third Tiger to finish in double figures with 12 points.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Pulls Away Late In Besting Whitko
SYRACUSE — Senior Peyton Felger and junior Carson Smith exceeded their previous season-high point totals to aid Wawasee in victory. Starter Felger and sixth-man Smith netted 14 points apiece and sophomore Maddux Everingham tallied 16 (eight in the fourth quarter) despite dealing with illness as the Warriors beat shorthanded Whitko 61-37 Saturday, Dec. 10 in non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee.
Boys High School Basketball: Fuller's miracle shot leads Columbia City to 62-60 OT win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a 4A non-conference battle, the Columbia City Eagles took down the Carroll Chargers 62-60 in overtime thanks to a last-minute heave from Stratton Fuller. The Eagles move to 4-1 on the season, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. Area Scoreboard:. Norwell 78, Franklin Central...
WNBA.com
irishsportsdaily.com
Times-Union Newspaper
Akron Lions Club Fish Fry Saturday
AKRON - Akron Lions Club will have a fish fry Saturday from 4 p.m. until sold out at the Akron Community Center.
Betty E. Engle
Betty E. Engle
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle Bibler Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Lucy Baney
Lucy Baney
Lucy Baney, 96, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Robert Sears Jr.
Robert Sears Jr.
Robert Sears Jr., 68, Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko YMCA to open outdoor athletic fields in 2023
WARSAW – Kosciusko Community YMCA in Warsaw has announced plans to establish an outdoor sports park that will open in the spring of 2023. Thanks to a partnership with Urban Soccer Park, YMCA members and guests will be able to use turf fields for a wide variety of games, sports leagues, group exercise classes, and other athletic events.
Times-Union Newspaper
Hoffert Is 1st Of 2 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipients
A Warsaw Community High School senior who wants to give back to his community by being a public defender was announced Monday as one of two Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients. Kosciusko County Community Foundation (KCCF) CEO Stephanie Overbey and her staff surprised Ryun Hoffert, son of Drs. David and...
Jeannine Nellans
Jeannine Nellans
MENTONE – Jeannine Nellans, 91, of Mentone, passed at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehabilitation Center of Warsaw. Jeannine was born on June 10, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Peter and Mary Lena Busenburg Blue. She was married on Dec. 17, 1964, in Mentone, to Dean C. Nellans Jr., who preceded her in death on March 8, 2016.
Evelyn A. Mackaben
Evelyn A. Mackaben
Evelyn A. Mackaben, age 98, died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care. Evelyn was born on Mother’s Day, May 11, 1924. Hard-working, determined and steadfast, Evelyn overcame many obstacles to graduate high school. Growing up, her immigrant family did not believe women needed to further their education beyond the eighth grade. However, Evelyn worked to pay for her own education and proudly graduated from Wisconsin Rapids High School.
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Church And Business Reach People From All Nations
Editor’s Note: Grace College Department of Humanities Chair Dr. Lauren Rich’s journalism majors wrote investigative pieces that are meant to be published as a series. Student Micaela Eberly, a journalism and French double major, wrote “An Analysis of the French-speaking Population in northern Indiana.” This is the second in her five-part series.
Rochelle A. Talbert
Rochelle A. Talbert
Rochelle A. Talbert, 54, Atwood, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 4, 1958, to William Talbert II and Albey Martin. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Rochelle. Her family wishes to grieve her loss in private. Written...
Area Accident Reports
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, North CR 300E, south of East Bowser Road, Syracuse. Driver: Atilano A. Avelar, 42, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Avelar was traveling north on North CR 300E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $25,000.
