Warsaw boys basketball continued its up and down start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a close 60-53 loss to Fort Wayne Northside. The Tigers have traded wins and losses to start the season and currently sit at 2-2. It was a productive night for senior Jaxson Gould, who scored 15 points on 50% shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds. Luke Bricker scored 13 points for Warsaw, hitting three three-pointers. Drew Hackaman was the third Tiger to finish in double figures with 12 points.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO