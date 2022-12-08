ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Times-Union Newspaper

Wawasee Pulls Away Late In Besting Whitko

SYRACUSE — Senior Peyton Felger and junior Carson Smith exceeded their previous season-high point totals to aid Wawasee in victory. Starter Felger and sixth-man Smith netted 14 points apiece and sophomore Maddux Everingham tallied 16 (eight in the fourth quarter) despite dealing with illness as the Warriors beat shorthanded Whitko 61-37 Saturday, Dec. 10 in non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee.
SYRACUSE, IN
Local High School Sports Recaps For 12/10 & 12/11

Warsaw boys basketball continued its up and down start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a close 60-53 loss to Fort Wayne Northside. The Tigers have traded wins and losses to start the season and currently sit at 2-2. It was a productive night for senior Jaxson Gould, who scored 15 points on 50% shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds. Luke Bricker scored 13 points for Warsaw, hitting three three-pointers. Drew Hackaman was the third Tiger to finish in double figures with 12 points.
WARSAW, IN

