Potterville High School football coach resigns, team will only play JV next season
Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school's fourth coach in four years.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Pulls Away Late In Besting Whitko
SYRACUSE — Senior Peyton Felger and junior Carson Smith exceeded their previous season-high point totals to aid Wawasee in victory. Starter Felger and sixth-man Smith netted 14 points apiece and sophomore Maddux Everingham tallied 16 (eight in the fourth quarter) despite dealing with illness as the Warriors beat shorthanded Whitko 61-37 Saturday, Dec. 10 in non-conference boys basketball at the Hardwood Teepee.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 12/10 & 12/11
Warsaw boys basketball continued its up and down start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a close 60-53 loss to Fort Wayne Northside. The Tigers have traded wins and losses to start the season and currently sit at 2-2. It was a productive night for senior Jaxson Gould, who scored 15 points on 50% shooting to go with a team-high six rebounds. Luke Bricker scored 13 points for Warsaw, hitting three three-pointers. Drew Hackaman was the third Tiger to finish in double figures with 12 points.
