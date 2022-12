SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The two firefighters who perished in the line of duty in Schuylkill County Wednesday night died of asphyxia and thermal injuries, the Lehigh County coroner has ruled. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, members of the Community Fire Company in New Tripoli, were killed...

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO