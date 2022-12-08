Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Starting New Traditions :: Hanukkah Edition
Recently, my family began celebrating Hanukkah with some new traditions. Full disclosure though, my desire to integrate more Hanukkah activities and observances into the holiday season didn’t come until my son was born in 2020. Don’t get me wrong, we’d still light the menorah every night and attend a community event, but it was very off the cuff.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
12tomatoes.com
Girl Gets Revenge On High School Bully While Dining At Red Robin
High school bullying is one of those things that may seem harmless in the moment but the mark that it leaves on people is a hard one to remove. You could be decades removed from high school and still shudder at the memories. If you are someone who has always wanted to get revenge on the people who bullied you way back when this video is sure to be appealing.
dogster.com
8 Nights of Our Favorite Hanukkah Dog Toys, Treats and Sweaters
Disclaimer: If you purchase items through links on our site we may earn a commission. Hanukkah starts on December 19, and with these festive dog accessories, toys and treats, your dog will know that she’s loved a latke. Celebrate Hanukkah with your dog with these Hanukkah dog accessories:. Menorah...
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas
If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Holiday gifts that give back
The holiday season is a lot different this year, but it's still a time of love, giving and gratitude. So why not start some new holiday traditions to maintain the good cheer? Here are some gifts you can put together during this time when so many are apart.
macaronikid.com
8 December Events & Holidays To Celebrate or Learn More About
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
momcollective.com
Hanukkah Theme Nights: The Solution to Gift Giving Stress
This year, Hanukkah is December 18-26. In preparation, I have the answer to all your Hanukkah problems (well, not all but hopefully the gifting one): Theme Nights. Most people know the saying “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” and this most definitely applies to Hanukkah. Adam Sandler was right when he called it “Eight Crazy Nights”. Hanukkah is not for the faint of heart. It is eight full days of nonstop holiday celebration.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
Harrison High School Winter Extravaganza Features Holiday Music and More
Harrison Bands joined other performing ensembles of the Harrison High School Fine Arts department for an evening of holiday music, frivolity and art displays in the annual Winter Extravaganza at the Hoya Center on Dec. 8.
