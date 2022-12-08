ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia County, NM

Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQ proposes turning more old hotels into affordable housing

There’s a concerted effort at Albuquerque City Hall to expand access to housing. The Office of Equity and Inclusion recently released a needs assessment, the department of Family and Community Services is working on strategies to protect and create housing, and a public meeting last week on converting hotels into permanent housing was so well-attended another one is scheduled for Tuesday evening – this time online.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
ROSWELL, NM
Noted alumna Cindy Nava to deliver fall commencement keynote address

University of New Mexico alumna Cindy Nava will be the keynote speaker for UNM’s 2022 Fall Commencement set for Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in University Arena, The Pit. Nava, who came to the U.S. as a child from Chihuahua, Mexico, grew up as an undocumented immigrant in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M. She managed to surpass many political barriers to become a first-generation high school and college graduate and has gone on to take unprecedented positions within education, immigration policy, and politics at the state and national levels.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico State falls to New Mexico to split season series

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — The last time New Mexico State and New Mexico women’s basketball teams met on the hardwood, the game was a thriller. The second meeting between the two teams was no different. New Mexico grabbed a 65-64 win over New Mexico State at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
2 hit-and-runs under investigation in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are investigating two deadly hit-and-runs earlier this month. The first one was reported on December 3 in Rio Communities. The other happened on December 10 in El Cerro Mission/Monterey Park. News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
Hundreds of people celebrate the life of Chris Eaton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held inside the Sandia Prep gymnasium on Sunday afternoon, remembering the life of recently passed Christopher Scott Eaton. Chris Eaton passed away at the age of 35 years old on November 21st. Hundreds of people packed Sandia Prep’s gym on Sunday to honor the reigning New Mexico High […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
1st Care of New Mexico provides non-medical home services

First Care of New Mexico LLC provides non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether help is needed with meal preparation, bathing, medication reminders, or something else, First Care of New Mexico is there to help improve the quality of life for you or a loved one.
LOS LUNAS, NM

