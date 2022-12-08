Read full article on original website
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Rebranded ‘Nutcracker’ to unfold for 23rd year
It was 23 years go when the “Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet” debuted at the Desert Vista High School theater. This year, the 23rd local holiday classic presented by Dance Studio 111 and owner Kimberly Lewis, the ballet has a new name and new stars with 65 performers, ages 3 to 18, as well as a smattering of parents filling smaller roles and scores of backstage crew members.
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
phoenixmag.com
Zoolights & Things To Do in the Valley This Week
December 16-24 A cynical teenager is transported inside the world of the iconic holiday poem with the stunts of derring-do you’ve come to expect from Cirque du Soleil. Check website for times. $35-$110, Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix, 602-514-2919, livenation.com. Gladys Knight. December 16. No word...
AZFamily
Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it. According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ahwatukee restaurateurs expanding to 2 cities
Business is bright for the Ahwatukee-based seafood restaurant Chesapeake Bay Bistro. It recently opened a second location in Tempe and plans to open a third operation in San Diego, where co-owners James and Yolanda Brown lived for much of their 39 years of married life before settling in Ahwatukee. The...
Local Brunch Concept, Over Easy, Details Three New Valley Locations
Founded by celebrity Chef Aaron May and featured on numerous tv shows and best-of lists, Over Easy is poised to take the country by storm when its franchise campaign truly gets underway.
santansun.com
Chandler woman creates multipurpose gift bags
Just because ‘tis the season doesn’t mean people should ignore the accumulation of wasted paper that usually comes with gift-giving. With this in mind, Roopa Srinivas of Chandler has started a business making reusable gift bags out of old fabric that also can be folded into colorful decorations.
citysuntimes.com
Volunteering at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
People volunteer for many reasons; some are looking for a relatable experience that will help them in the career of their dreams, while others are looking for ways to give back. Whatever the reason, volunteering can be the most rewarding experience of your lifetime. At Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, we...
'He will look like a homeless person': Valley family looking for missing relative with disability
TEMPE, Ariz. — Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva has been missing for 24 days, without his medication, cellphone, or engraved bracelet that lists he has Huntington’s disease. The 34-year-old was last seen at his Tempe home near Baseline and Rural Roads. His grandmother had fixed him something to eat, but minutes later, he was gone.
azbigmedia.com
Federal American Grill set to open first Arizona location
Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center (7000 E. Mayo Blvd.) in January with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
Shock new details about Zuni Hills Elementary School ‘poisoning’ after 25 sixth-graders sick with mystery illness
TWENTY-FIVE elementary school students had reportedly eaten pizza while on a field trip to a bowling alley before they mysteriously fell ill. The sixth-graders at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria, Arizona, all fell ill on December 8 with some vomiting in the classroom. The children started vomiting after they...
fox10phoenix.com
Outdoor plant advice as chilly weather is on its way to the Phoenix area
PHOENIX - Berridge Nurseries in Phoenix is getting ready for a visit from chilly weather, possibly freezing, and workers there suggest you do the same. "For that situation, we would probably recommend doing some frost clothing or moving plants if they're in pots underneath some patio areas and stuff where they've got some protection over the top," said Mark Pfeil with Berridge Nurseries.
12news.com
'The best day of the year in our court system': Maricopa county celebrates over 100 adoptions on Adoption Day
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a huge win for families across Maricopa County as over 100 children officially joined their forever families on National Adoption Day. The Superior Court of Maricopa County announced on Monday that a total of 104...
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
Torchy’s Tacos Opening Third Arizona Restaurant
The Queen Creek location has a 4,501-square foot dining room paired with a 500-square foot outdoor patio
azbigmedia.com
Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue
Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
myfoxzone.com
She was the first Native American TV journalist in Arizona history. Now she's helping Indigenous youth shape their future
PHOENIX — She was a familiar face on TV for years – and a member of the 12News family. As the first Native American TV journalist in Arizona history, Mary Kim Titla covered stories right here on 12News for nearly two decades. As a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Titla was best known for telling the stories of Arizona's underrepresented Indigenous communities.
