Read full article on original website
Related
The Story of Thomas Jefferson and His Hidden Room
Thomas Jefferson, one of the most notable Presidents of the United States, was one of the biggest advocates of the ban on slavery. His famous quote, “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery,” is still renowned in the context. He led a very honorable life, too. However, a little problem arose after his death when people learned about his 600 slaves.
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022
Some years, this annual book list falls into a pattern: like stand-out memoirs or dystopian fiction. But 2022 could not be contained, and these titles sprawl all over the place in subject and form.
This Day in History: November 19
Lincoln delivered his most famous speech to a war-torn America. On November 19, 1863, at the dedication of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered his now-famous Gettysburg Address.
Comments / 0