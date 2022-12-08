ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

Check out the many upcoming Star Wars shows and movies

The Force is strong with this list. Star Wars remains one of the biggest entertainment franchises of all time. While it has been three years since the release of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in movie theaters, the franchise has continued with new TV shows and new seasons of prior series on the Disney Plus streaming service. Furthermore, the list of upcoming Star Wars shows and movies continues to expand. In this article, we will give you the info on all the announced upcoming Star Wars shows and movies. Some are in production now, while others are still in the planning stages. All of these projects will eventually show up on Disney Plus. You can subscribe to the service at the link below:
murphysmultiverse.com

New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’

While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Collider

Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place

If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans go to war over the MCU’s new golden boy Adam Warlock

It’s official, the Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter has joined the MCU. Poulter, 29, also boasts an impressive resume of television roles and even a voice acting/motion capture performance as Andrew, Anthony, and Abraham in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope from Supermassive Games, the developers of the successful teen horror game Until Dawn. Now, Poulter is flexing his superhero muscles as Adam Warlock, the bearer of the Soul Stone and trusted cosmic sorcerer of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Marvel fans might not be entirely sold on Poulter’s new look.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana

Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
MONTANA STATE
hypebeast.com

Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer

Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans get hyped up over ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer as Daisy Ridley addresses rumors of Rey’s return to ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the sequel trilogy and all the characters associated with it, most of all Rey, but the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation ever since Daisy Ridley paid Lucasfilm a visit. Is the Palpatine-conveniently-turned-Skywalker finally making a return after the ninth movie in the saga brought the story to a conclusion in 2019? And if so, how are fans going to receive her this time?
Gizmodo

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released

On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
411mania.com

Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:

