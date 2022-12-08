ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Coach Prime and Colorado seem to be snagging Notre Dame commit

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kR2T1_0jcRMgC700

On Wednesday, Notre Dame and NFL legend Joe Montana had some pleasant words about new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, stating that he’d love to play for a coach with as much passion for football as the legendary cornerback has. Well, perhaps a Notre Dame commitment saw those comments and wondered the same thing.

Alright, there’s a 99.9% chance that Montana had nothing to do with it but regardless, Notre Dame is down the commitment of a stellar running back in the 2023 recruiting class after four-star running back Dylan Edwards pulled his commitment Thursday afternoon. Edwards was originally committed to Kansas State before Notre Dame pushed hard for him so its hard to be too upset for him changing his mind.

Below is some of the leadup to Edwards’ de-commitment that has transpired in the last couple days.

Just two days ago...

Also two days ago...

Ryan Wallace - called this then

Ari Wasserman

Slap the Sign

Slap the Sign - again

Derek Young

"Stefan"

Buffs of Boulder

Liam Gaudet

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Leach's former quarterbacks provide tributes for their coach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama transfer DB takes visit to PAC-12 school

The transfer portal recently opened up and Alabama has already seen 13 scholarship players enter. One of those is former defensive back Khyree Jackson. This was not much of a surprise considering Jackson had been suspended from the team at the end of the season. Jackson recently posted a tweet with him and his family alongside Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This transfer portal QB was a surprise visitor over the weekend for Florida

Florida hosted a ton of official visitors over the weekend, but one of the surprise names in town was Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz. A social media post revealed that Mertz was in town and Swamp247 is confirming that the former top-100 recruit was in Gainesville and will stay through Sunday. Mertz hit the transfer portal just a day before it opened on Dec. 4. Through four seasons (32 games starts in 34 games) with the Badgers, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 5,394 yards and 38 touchdowns. Mertz also threw 26 interceptions in Madison.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach

One of the things that a lot of fans like about Deion Sanders is his confidence. Coach Prime as he likes to call himself doesn’t lack confidence that’s for sure. One of the stories he recently told was about the time he was recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and then head coach Vince Dooley. Dooley Read more... The post Deion Sanders takes shot at legendary Georgia coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Big Warning

Watch out, college football programs, Deion Sanders is coming. The Colorado Buffaloes' new head coach is going viral for his major recruiting flip, as he flipped a Notre Dame four-star running back commit to the Pac-12 program. Dylan Edwards, a four-star running back recruit in the 2023 class, flipped from...
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Remembering Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has died, Mississippi State University announced Tuesday. He served as the Bulldogs’ head coach from 2020-22, compiling a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record. Leach served as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1997-98 before launching his head coaching career at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy