Coach Prime and Colorado seem to be snagging Notre Dame commit

On Wednesday, Notre Dame and NFL legend Joe Montana had some pleasant words about new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, stating that he’d love to play for a coach with as much passion for football as the legendary cornerback has. Well, perhaps a Notre Dame commitment saw those comments and wondered the same thing.

Alright, there’s a 99.9% chance that Montana had nothing to do with it but regardless, Notre Dame is down the commitment of a stellar running back in the 2023 recruiting class after four-star running back Dylan Edwards pulled his commitment Thursday afternoon. Edwards was originally committed to Kansas State before Notre Dame pushed hard for him so its hard to be too upset for him changing his mind.

Below is some of the leadup to Edwards’ de-commitment that has transpired in the last couple days.

Just two days ago...

Also two days ago...

Ryan Wallace - called this then

Ari Wasserman

Slap the Sign

Slap the Sign - again

Derek Young

"Stefan"

Buffs of Boulder

Liam Gaudet