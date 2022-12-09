ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game

Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal

The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
Cardinals’ Josh Jones feels right at home at starting left tackle

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones had himself an eye-opening experience last season. Seizing the opportunity placed in front of him in 2021, Jones transitioned from tackle, a position he played throughout college, to guard in just his second year as a pro. The results were as...
