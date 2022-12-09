Read full article on original website
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, others react to Coach Mike Leach’s death
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Willie Gay, Jr. shared messages after the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Chiefs beat Broncos ... barely. They’ll need to be better to heed this Andy Reid call
Denver had a chance to win in a contest where one win-probability chart put its chances at 0% in the second quarter.
Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis Joins Pro-Bowl Coaching Staff
Former Ravens linebacker and Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis will join coach Peyton Manning's staff as the defensive coordinator for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shares Statement on Passing of Mike Leach
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on the passing of Mike Leach.
Cardinals expect to close State Farm Stadium roof vs. Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals said that they expect the State Farm Stadium roof to be closed for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. As of Monday morning, the weather forecast calls for evening showers to begin about the same time as the 6:15 p.m. kickoff.
Erin Andrews Reveals What Dad Texted Her During Game
Erin Andrews was on the call of Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay was blown out by San Francisco, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon. It was the first start of Brock Purdy's career. During the game, Purdy's dad went viral in the stands, when he teared up after his son's first touchdown pass.
Report: Suns guard Devin Booker is day-to-day because of hamstring tightness
Suns head coach Monty Williams said guard Devin Booker is dealing with hamstring tightness and is considered day-to-day, according to azcentral.com’s Duane Rankin. Booker scored 14 points in 36 minutes during Phoenix’s 128-117 loss to New Orleans on Friday night. Williams removed Booker from the game with 1:50...
ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
Cardinals’ Lecitus Smith grateful for adversity he’s faced in Year 1
PHOENIX — This season has been a roller coaster ride full of twists, dips and turns for the Arizona Cardinals. On top of the team not meeting the high expectations it set out to achieve, Arizona has seen a player tragically die, two coaches depart over off-the-field issues and too many key injuries to list in this space.
Rapid Reactions: Cardinals lose QB Kyler Murray in MNF defeat to Patriots
Nothing went right for the Arizona Cardinals in Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Not only did Arizona lose yet another home game on primetime, but the team lost multiple starters due to injuries. On just the third play of the game,...
Cardinals’ Josh Jones feels right at home at starting left tackle
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones had himself an eye-opening experience last season. Seizing the opportunity placed in front of him in 2021, Jones transitioned from tackle, a position he played throughout college, to guard in just his second year as a pro. The results were as...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Tuesday's five-game slate.
