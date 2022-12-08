ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Georgia man pleads guilty to killing 2 deputies while they were serving a warrant

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSX7a_0jcRMOV900

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A man recently entered a guilty plea for the fatal shooting of two deputies in September.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, Dec. 8, Christopher Golden pleaded guilty to malice murder and several other charges for the shooting deaths of Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleski. Golden was reportedly sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole as well as an additional 55 years.

In a press conference, the District Attorney’s Office said the sentencing is the maximum allowed under the law short of the death penalty.

As part of the plea, Golden reportedly "waived all post-conviction relief, including parole, clemency, or pardon."

On Sept. 8, the victims were fatally shot while serving a warrant at a home for Golden’s friend, Christopher Cook, who was wanted for failure to appear for a theft by deception case, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. The victims had reportedly visited the home multiple times before to serve the warrant for Cook’s arrest.

Golden was allegedly trying to hide his friend, WXIA-TV reports.

The deputies reportedly saw Cook’s car driving around the neighborhood and followed him back to the house. When they tried to arrest him in the driveway, Golden, who was waiting inside the house with a rifle, fired 12 shots across the lawn through a window.

Golden reportedly barricaded himself inside the home and called 911 two times. He allegedly told an operator, "I’m involved with the police right now. I’ve engaged them with my rifle."

Both Cook and Golden were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff, according to WXIA.

During a search of the home, authorities found military gear and guns in Golden and Cook’s shared bedroom, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. They also reportedly found social media videos of Golden and others wearing tactical gear and shooting guns.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Golden also told Cook’s mother, Stacy Cook, that he was a disabled veteran, and had a tattoo of a double-A insignia of the 82nd Airborne Division. However, Golden reportedly never served in the military.

Authorities did not comment on Golden’s possible motive.

In a statement, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said, "Through the grace of God and the love and support of the community, the families of Jon and Marshall — both blood and blue — will become stronger in the broken places."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of stalking and harassing ex in multiple counties

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy was recently arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the investigation began on Nov. 4, 2022, when the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the bureau to look into allegations against Marlin Moultrie. Moultrie had reportedly been in a relationship with the victim, but after they ended things, he allegedly "began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties."
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth

A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.
DULUTH, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man accused of kidnapping elderly woman from convenience store

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car from outside a convenience store that had an elderly woman sitting inside. The Clayton County Police Department said in a news release that the 86-year-old woman had been sitting in a car outside the Lucky Food Mart just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, when Taron Williams, 33, jumped into the car and stole it.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil held for 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside gated Buckhead community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vigil was held for the 77-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at a home in a gated Buckhead community. Dozens of people gathered in front of Eleanor Bowles’ home for the vigil. Her family says they are still in shock by the disturbing news. However, they remain positive that justice will be served.
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
POLK COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Woman Barges Into Neighbor’s Home and Shoots Her Over Barking Dogs, Cops Say

A woman is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds this week after a neighbor allegedly shot her in a dispute over barking dogs, Georgia authorities said. The victim, whose identity was not released by the Flowery Branch Police Department, was found wounded in her own home just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities applied a tourniquet to her wounds, and she was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was listed as stable on Tuesday night. Investigators quickly identified Fonda Spratt as the alleged shooter, and the 56-year-old was arrested and charged a short time later, according to The Telegraph. Flowery Branch police said the dispute is believed to have “originated over a complaint of barking dogs.” Though it was unclear to whom the animals belonged, Spratt is accused of barging into the victim’s home and confronting her “about the barking dogs before presenting a firearm and discharging it toward the victim multiple times,” police said, with Chief Christopher Hulsey calling the incident “incredibly unfortunate.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy