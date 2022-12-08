Georgia man pleads guilty to killing 2 deputies while they were serving a warrant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A man recently entered a guilty plea for the fatal shooting of two deputies in September.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, Dec. 8, Christopher Golden pleaded guilty to malice murder and several other charges for the shooting deaths of Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleski. Golden was reportedly sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole as well as an additional 55 years.

In a press conference, the District Attorney’s Office said the sentencing is the maximum allowed under the law short of the death penalty.

As part of the plea, Golden reportedly "waived all post-conviction relief, including parole, clemency, or pardon."

On Sept. 8, the victims were fatally shot while serving a warrant at a home for Golden’s friend, Christopher Cook, who was wanted for failure to appear for a theft by deception case, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. The victims had reportedly visited the home multiple times before to serve the warrant for Cook’s arrest.

Golden was allegedly trying to hide his friend, WXIA-TV reports.

The deputies reportedly saw Cook’s car driving around the neighborhood and followed him back to the house. When they tried to arrest him in the driveway, Golden, who was waiting inside the house with a rifle, fired 12 shots across the lawn through a window.

Golden reportedly barricaded himself inside the home and called 911 two times. He allegedly told an operator, "I’m involved with the police right now. I’ve engaged them with my rifle."

Both Cook and Golden were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff, according to WXIA.

During a search of the home, authorities found military gear and guns in Golden and Cook’s shared bedroom, the Marietta Daily Journal reports. They also reportedly found social media videos of Golden and others wearing tactical gear and shooting guns.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Golden also told Cook’s mother, Stacy Cook, that he was a disabled veteran, and had a tattoo of a double-A insignia of the 82nd Airborne Division. However, Golden reportedly never served in the military.

Authorities did not comment on Golden’s possible motive.

In a statement, Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said, "Through the grace of God and the love and support of the community, the families of Jon and Marshall — both blood and blue — will become stronger in the broken places."

