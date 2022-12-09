PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After the state title games, two schools are in hot water after posting videos with the n-word used in them.Belle Vernon players allegedly recorded a video like this along with Westinghouse's opponent, Southern Columbia, who is also accused of racial images and messages during a pep rally before the game. Pittsburgh Public Schools called the situation unacceptable. They issued this statement: "The District is aware of photos and a video circulating in social media that feature Southern Columbia football players and cheerleaders displaying racial slurs, as well as racially offensive and inappropriate rhetoric. We are greatly dismayed and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO