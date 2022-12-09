Read full article on original website
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Cardiac Catch Up: 12/4-12/11
Pitt is a Volleyball school. A soccer school too. Maybe even a wrestling school as well. This past week in Pittsburgh Panthers sports was filled with late postseason runs, dominant regular season performances, and a 5-2 record overall in non-revenue sports. Men’s Soccer:. A magical postseason run concluded this...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Report: Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers' tight ends room got a little less crowded.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Commit Rodney Gallagher Scores 1,500th Point in High School Basketball Career
West Virginia football commit Rodney Gallagher scored his 1,500th point for Laurel Highlands basketball in their 75-59 win on Friday night. Gallagher is a 4-star recruit for WVU head coach Neal Brown but is continuing to play basketball during his senior season. Gallagher, a 6-foot point guard, led Laurel Highlands...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Makes Its First Top 25 of the Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 8-2 this season with an impressive 81-70 victory over the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Saturday and now the Mountaineers are starting to get some respect nationally!. In the latest CBS Sports College Basketball Rankings, the Mountaineers actually made the...
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PIAA investigating 'disturbing' videos with racial slurs after state title games
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After the state title games, two schools are in hot water after posting videos with the n-word used in them.Belle Vernon players allegedly recorded a video like this along with Westinghouse's opponent, Southern Columbia, who is also accused of racial images and messages during a pep rally before the game. Pittsburgh Public Schools called the situation unacceptable. They issued this statement: "The District is aware of photos and a video circulating in social media that feature Southern Columbia football players and cheerleaders displaying racial slurs, as well as racially offensive and inappropriate rhetoric. We are greatly dismayed and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore, Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer
Claim to fame: A fourth-year starter for the Vikings, Zelmore scored her 1,000th career point during the opening weekend of the season. She scored 32 points and reached the milestone in Mt. Pleasant’s 63-21 victory over Ringgold. Zelmore has 1,055 points in 65 career games. What was it like...
wtae.com
‘Unacceptable’: Pittsburgh Public Schools responds to racially offensive imagery from football game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has released a response to racially offensive imagery that surfaced online after Southern Columbia defeated Westinghouse Academy in the PIAA AA championship football game on Friday. In one photo, a banner is seen reading, “Whip Westinghouse,” and showing a whip. Another banner...
PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
Schools investigate claims of racism against recent state champs
RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration quickly turned into a controversy. An investigation is now underway after word of alleged racist conduct spread like wildfire on social media. Applause filled the Ralpho Township gym Friday night as Southern Columbia celebrated a sixth consecutive high school football […]
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
wtae.com
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bit by bed bugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — There are accusations against a popular Pittsburgh hotel after a recent guest of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown says she stayed in a room with bed bugs. Sary Martinez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, says she checked into the hotel on Thursday, Dec. 8, for two nights.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
