Kingfisher County, OK

KTUL

Norman man dies in Wagoner County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 45-year-old Norman man is dead following a crash in Wagoner County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeremy Daley was driving a 2011 Kenworth southbound on US 69 near West 80th Street North on Dec. 12 around 4 a.m. Daley departed the road to the right...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Three people injured in Bricktown shooting over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people were injured during a weekend shooting in Bricktown, according to Oklahoma City Police. The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m., Saturday, near East Reno and Oklahoma Avenues. Police said all three victims are in good condition and are expected to fully recover. According to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Overholser Mansion welcomes Santa for fundraiser breakfast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Santa stopped by the Overholser Mansion this weekend!. Kids took pictures with Santa and enjoyed Christmas activities. This event wasn't only for family fun. Students at Oklahoma City University learned about managing an event. This event was actually a three in one, because the money received...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Community partners 'Stopping the Violence' this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A local organization is helping families this holiday season!. Stop the Violence is a city-based organization working to reduce violence around the metro. On Saturday, they had their Santa hats on while giving back to the community. They have partnered with Amazon and other fraternity and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Report: Oklahoma and Texas may leave Big 12 before 2025

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma and Texas may leave the Big 12 earlier than expected, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. The two schools are slated to bolt the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025 but McMurphy reports that it could happen in 2024.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

John Rex Charter School students create holiday light display

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Students at John Rex Charter School (JRCS) are kicking off the holidays with their Light Up the Holidays Show. The Light Up the Holidays Show kicks off on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., but it isn't just your typical light show. Middle schoolers with JRCS worked together to program and design 16,000 lights, using skills related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

