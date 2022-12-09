OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Students at John Rex Charter School (JRCS) are kicking off the holidays with their Light Up the Holidays Show. The Light Up the Holidays Show kicks off on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m., but it isn't just your typical light show. Middle schoolers with JRCS worked together to program and design 16,000 lights, using skills related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

