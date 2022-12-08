Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Border Patrol Agent Convicted in the Deaths of 4 South Texas Women: Report
The bodies of Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Anne Luera, 42, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35, and Janelle Ortiz, 28, were found along roads outside the town A former border patrol agent was convicted of capital murder on Wednesday in connection to the deaths of four women in South Texas in 2018. Juan David Ortiz, 39, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole, according to the Associated Press. Ortiz was arrested in Laredo in 2018 after confessing to the crimes, which happened between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15 of that year. The bodies...
Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of capital murder for 2018 killing of 4 women in Texas
A former US Border Patrol agent charged with fatally shooting four women in and around the border city of Laredo, Texas, in 2018 was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday for their killings, according to the Webb and Zapata County District Attorney's Office.
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 1