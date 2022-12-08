ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Convicted in the Deaths of 4 South Texas Women: Report

The bodies of Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Anne Luera, 42, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35, and Janelle Ortiz, 28, were found along roads outside the town A former border patrol agent was convicted of capital murder on Wednesday in connection to the deaths of four women in South Texas in 2018. Juan David Ortiz, 39, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole, according to the Associated Press. Ortiz was arrested in Laredo in 2018 after confessing to the crimes, which happened between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15 of that year. The bodies...
