Wine & Cheese? Impress Your Friends With a Stunning Charcuterie Board This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local Business Highlight: Beautiful Home Interiors in Strasburg, PAMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican FoodMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
pahomepage.com
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg to unveil surprise renovation
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg to unveil surprise renovation

Teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg are gearing up for a surprise -- a room in the building has gotten a facelift.
pahomepage.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Kaylee from Mechanicsburg
Pledge of Allegiance: Kaylee from Mechanicsburg

The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Dec. 13, features Kaylee from Mechanicsburg.
pahomepage.com
Firefighters respond to Harrisburg home explosion, fire
Firefighters respond to Harrisburg home explosion, fire

An explosion rocked a neighborhood and destroyed a house in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, on Tuesday morning.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Mut-Try Restaurants in Lititz Pennsylvania
Whether you are looking for a great place to eat for lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there are many restaurants in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that are worth a visit. Here are a few of the best to try out when in town. Tomato Pie Cafe in Lititz PA. Located...
pahomepage.com
Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County
Annual 'Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s' event held in Dauphin County
pahomepage.com
We Salute You: Albert J. Shuck
We Salute You: Albert J. Shuck

Tuesday's military hero, Albert J. Shuck of Camp Hill, served in the Army Air Corps and was stationed at Bellows Air Field during World War II.
pahomepage.com
Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County
Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County
pahomepage.com
Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County
Shop with a Cop event takes place in Dauphin County
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Mercury
In ‘crisis mode,’ Western Berks Ambulance warns 3 eastern municipalities it may discontinue service
Two years after choosing Western Berks Ambulance Association as their new provider for emergency medical service, three eastern Berks municipalities are being told they’ll need to significantly ramp up funding for 2023 for it to continue operating in their communities. Anthony Tucci, CEO of West Lawn-based Western Berks Ambulance,...
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
skooknews.com
Speed Limits Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT has reduced the speed limits on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Luzerne Counties. As of 2:00pm, Sunday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
Comments / 0