New Wyandotte entertainment venue hopes to attract big music acts, weddings
Two entrepreneurs are teaming up to put Downriver on the map with a new live music venue that they hope will find success like the Magic Bag in Ferndale or the Crofoot in Pontiac. District 142, a 15,000-square-foot venue on Maple next to the Vault on First in the heart of downtown Wyandotte, aims to attract local and national acts plus host a space for themed events, private events, and more, the promoters, 360 Event Production,...
Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event
After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: More calls about Ranger and a salute to our veterans
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The dog fight continues in this Talkback 16 as people debate our favorite weather dog on the big screen. But first, a thank you to military men and women on this Pearl Harbor remembrance day. Like talkback 16? You'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
Sacopee Valley Recreational Center Ice Rink Ice Skates on Loan for Free!
Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.
The Drunk'n Gnome play on 12/9 and 12/10
A majority of Christmas plays have the same plot each and every time. After the introduction, a problem arises within the middle scenes. The problem is then solved. Finally, everyone celebrates Christmas with absolute joy.
