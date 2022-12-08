ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice

By Danielle Zachariah, Zak Wellerman CBS19
 4 days ago
Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. The jury deliberated for four hours. CBS19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant charges for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

