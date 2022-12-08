Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday following yet another wild week of college hoops across the country. With then-No. 1 Houston’s loss to Alabama on Saturday, Purdue leapfrogged its way to take the top spot in the rankings for the first ...
realdawghuskies.com
New Husky DB Commit on Visit to Washington: “I fell in love with everything”
New Washington Husky commit, defensive back Thaddeus Dixon felt an immediate connection when he met the Washington coaches. But when he met the players it all changed. “Being around the players brought me closer,” he Dixon recalled. “What brought me closer was when I saw the brotherhood.”. He...
koze.com
Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Texas
Nov 16, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
realdawghuskies.com
4–Star Washington DB Target Discusses Connection to Husky Coaches
4-star defensive back Isaiah Rubin is aware that Washington has prioritized him as a defensive back for the 2024. “The coaches talk to me consistently,” the 6-1, 170 pound cornerback said. The Huskies initially connected with Rubin when he attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before the...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Community reacts to North Idaho College board members turmoil
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Community members on and off the North Idaho College campus are responding to two fiery meetings of the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A divided board voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on administrative...
TODAY.com
Massive storm system sweeps West with heavy snow, high winds
38 million people east of Seattle are at risk for heavy snowfall of up to five feet. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY on the storm’s treacherous combination of snow and gusty winds.Dec. 11, 2022.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’
The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Spokane?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Spokane, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's equity summit included a presentation telling state agencies that ideas like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in White supremacy.
KXLY
Arctic air: temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning with even colder weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking Arctic air which will bring the coldest conditions of the season to the region through the 7-day forecast. We are also tracking a weak disturbance for Wednesday which might bring very light snow to the Inland Northwest. Plan your Tuesday. Find your warmest coats, gloves and hats,...
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Heavy snow for northern valleys. Rain/snow mix south.
We are tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to the region through Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Plan your Saturday. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd system to impact us Friday night. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Saturday evening.
