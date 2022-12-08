ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

koze.com

Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
SPOKANE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

4–Star Washington DB Target Discusses Connection to Husky Coaches

4-star defensive back Isaiah Rubin is aware that Washington has prioritized him as a defensive back for the 2024. “The coaches talk to me consistently,” the 6-1, 170 pound cornerback said. The Huskies initially connected with Rubin when he attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’

The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday

We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd system to impact us Friday night. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Saturday evening.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

