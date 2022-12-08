Read full article on original website
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Three people filed for CPS board candidacy
Three people have filed to run for seats on the Columbia School Board for the April 4 election. As of Tuesday, the candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn.
Columbia woman seeking community aid to find missing husband
Tamitra Williams of Columbia is asking the public for assistance in finding her husband, 49-year-old Jason Washington, who has been missing since Oct. 15. Williams said that her husband has suffered multiple seizures in the past few months and would often become disoriented regarding his surroundings after an incident. On the day he went missing, he had two seizures, the latter one prompting him to leave his home, where he has yet to return.
Columbia businesses announce November hires and promotions
Career Moves highlights new hires and promotions at mid-Missouri businesses on a monthly basis based on news releases from businesses. If you’d like to submit a promotion, hire or award, please email it to news@columbiamissourian.com. Central Trust Company.
CPS board approves new administrative positions, five-year improvement plan
In a 4-1 vote, the Columbia School Board approved a consideration of personnel additions to Columbia Public Schools on Monday. Board member Katherine Sasser voted “no” on the measure, while board member Jeanne Snodgrass and Board President David Seamon were absent.
Article leaves out some explanations about CPS advanced math placements
This letter was received in response to the article “Columbia Stem Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap,” published online and in print Dec. 11. Professor Constance Lindsay left out a few elements that help explain why kids are not in advanced math classes. About opinions in...
CPS board to vote on five-year strategic plan at Monday meeting
The Columbia School Board will vote on the district’s five-year strategic improvement plan after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Monday evening. All public schools in Missouri must create and implement strategic five-year plans, as required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These plans are referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans. If approved, the Columbia Public Schools plan will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, according to board documents.
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks.
Boone County slow to spend its ARPA funds
Boone County has made limited progress in spending the $35 million it received in federal ARPA COVID-19 relief money. It needs to be spent in the next four years. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021. It authorized a $1.9 trillion dollar package of funds to be distributed across the country for purposes of long-term recovery from the negative impacts of the pandemic.
George Bernard Garner Dec. 7, 1927 — Dec. 1 2022
George Bernard Garner, 94, of Columbia, Missouri relocated to heaven on December 1, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1927, in Kirksville, MO, the son of George Delbert and Jessie Iris Wilgus Garner. A proud graduate of LaPlata Public High School class of 1945, he went on to attend...
Man charged with second-degree murder after September utility pole crash
A Columbia man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the outcome of a crash with a utility pole in September. Justin Scott Trader, 29, was also charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle and property damage. The Sept. 11 car crash with a utility pole resulted in the death of Andrew Moss, 22, due to electrocution.
Heart of Missouri United Way plans record $2.1 million investment in local counties
Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year. A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.
Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
Death notices for Dec. 12, 2022
Curtis Wayne Silvey, 59, of Columbia died Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Jeremy Weingartner, 45, of Columbia died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Invasive beetles devastate local ash tree population, removal to take 5 years
The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest. According to the city’s arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
Mary Catherine Neely Oct. 2, 1927 — Dec. 3, 2022
Mary Catherine Neely, age 95, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; a daughter of George Wiley and Floy McAdams Wiley. She was united in marriage to James Oliver Neely on June 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.
Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo
Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
Local music teacher cultivates musicians
In the north of Columbia there is a red A-frame house hiding in the woods. If you get closer, you probably will hear jazz music playing inside. The house became a second home to a lot of people around the town who wanted to learn more about the magic behind the notes. It is all started more than a decade ago when Loyd Warden decided to rent this house and turn it into a music school and recording studio.
Housing Authority awarded $15 million in tax credits for affordable housing
The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced that it received federal and state low-income housing tax credits of $15 million. CHA said it would use the awarded funds for the Park Avenue affordable housing development, according to a Monday news release. The tax credits, approved earlier this month, came from the...
League of Women Voters Celebrates 103rd Founder's Day, presents awards
The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County celebrated Founder's Day on Sunday by presenting two awards for philanthropic work in the city. The League presented its annual Outstanding Citizens Award to Reverend Mel West and his wife, Barbara West, founders of Mobility Worldwide.
Nitzel and Whiting headline MU wrestling's day at UNI Open
Seth Nitzel and Clayton Whiting led the way for No. 7 Missouri wrestling at the UNI Open on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Nitzel won at 285 pounds, while Whiting claimed victory at 184 pounds. Multiple Tigers turned in third-place finishes, with Kade Moore at 125 pounds, Cameron Steed at...
