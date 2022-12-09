Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Harvard #1 in Academic Antisemitism
Harvard prides itself on ranking first in all things. And now they do—on three measures of campus antisemitism. The AMCHA Initiative, which tracks campus antisemitism, recently issued a report covering the 2021-2022 school year. It quantifies threats to Jewish identity, explained as the redefinition, denigration and suppression of Jewish identity. Amcha’s study shows a coordinated attempt to redefine for Jews what it means to be Jewish and what acceptable Jewish expression entails.
The Jewish Press
“The Awakening of American Jews”
As the international community attempts to combat global Antisemitism, the Palestinian Authority is again showing why its population has become the most antisemitic in the world.. In the eyes of the PA, Jews – not Israelis and not just Zionists, but Jews – have taken control and have a strangle hold on American institutions and decision-making. In the eyes of the PA, it was hatred of the Jews and the desire to “get rid of them” that pushed Great Britain to issue the 1917 Balfour Declaration and pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.
The Jewish Press
If There Was No Zionism
When compared to the rest of Jewish history, it is evident that the times we live in are magical. The Jewish people are safe, they govern their homeland, the land of Israel, and they are exceedingly successful. Besides enjoying one of the best economies in the world, operating one of the best militaries in the world, Israelis are consistently ranked among the happiest nations of the world. The Jewish people spent thousands of years dreaming about returning to the land of Israel, but they never imagined the return would be this wonderful.
BBC
Tamil Nadu: Indian man's search for father's lost grave ends in Malaysia
An Indian man whose father died when he was six months old went to great lengths to locate and visit his final resting place miles away in another country. Prabhurao Anandan, a Tamil Nadu-based journalist, reports. If you ask Mr Thirumaran (who goes by only one name) about childhood memories...
BBC
Sulli Deals: Indian man who 'sold' Muslim women online to be tried
Police in India say they will prosecute a man who allegedly created an app that put up photos of more than 80 Muslim women for "sale" online last year. The announcement came after Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena granted permission to try Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in court. The open source app...
Artists Boycott Finland’s Contemporary Art Museum Over Israeli-Finnish Board Member’s Ties to the Arms Industry
Nearly 130 Finnish artists have halted relations with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, a branch of the Finland National Gallery, after the museum refused to remove an Israeli-Finnish billionaire with ties to the arms industry from its board. In a statement released on Monday, the artists said the boycott was in protest of the museum’s relationship with Poju Zabludowicz, whose family made its wealth through partnering the Israeli and Finnish arms industries. He ranks on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list and is a representative of a trust that manages a 3,000-work collection. “As art workers, we expect the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art...
