Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Gusty winds and rain come to Iowa this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. With the exception of western & southern Iowa, we struggled to break the layer of low clouds across the state today. That kept temperatures stuck around freezing. On the bright side, this means temps won't have far to fall tonight as clouds remain in some fashion. Look for upper 20s tonight, then readings around 40° tomorrow. Monday's milder air comes mostly thanks to a strengthening southeasterly breeze. Those winds will really ramp Monday night into Tuesday. This will be due to a big weather system approaching from the Plains. Along with wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range, lots of rain will move across the state Tuesday.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa saw its first heavy snowfall event for the winter season overnight with snowfall amounts ranging from just an inch in Hampton to eight inches in Buffalo Center. Listing snowfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service as of 11:00 AM this morning from the region:
Heavy snow leads to slick streets in northern Iowa Friday morning
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm brought rain, ice, and snow to eastern Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy snow in the northern part of the state has led to slick conditions and forced schools to delay the start of the day. Precipitation will...
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
