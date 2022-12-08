As 2022 draws to a close and a new year approaches, the San Diego Business Journal takes its annual look at the community’s most prosperous residents. Our annual list of Wealthiest San Diegans is a snapshot of prominent philanthropists, political donors and power brokers. We chose individuals with primary residences in San Diego County. While many on the list have multiple homes (or seemingly live on airplanes), having children in an area school or an extensive philanthropic interest in San Diego was enough to qualify them as a local.

