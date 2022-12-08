ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Richest San Diegans Reap Rewards in 2022

As 2022 draws to a close and a new year approaches, the San Diego Business Journal takes its annual look at the community’s most prosperous residents. Our annual list of Wealthiest San Diegans is a snapshot of prominent philanthropists, political donors and power brokers. We chose individuals with primary residences in San Diego County. While many on the list have multiple homes (or seemingly live on airplanes), having children in an area school or an extensive philanthropic interest in San Diego was enough to qualify them as a local.
San Diego Business Journal

SDBJ Insider

San Marcos-based Golden Door has acquired a 1988-acre property that will be the focus of environmental stewardship efforts in northern San Diego County. Golden Door officials said purchase of the rural site, known as ‘Newland Sierra,’ ensures that critical open space, wildlife and precious habitat areas of the property will be protected for generations to come.
San Diego Business Journal

Micro Distillery Rebru ‘Upcycles’ Excess Beer

ReBru Spirits, founded in 2020, is already one of San Diego County’s ultimate champions for recycling, local sourcing and repurposing. The micro distillery in Barrio Logan collects excess beer from major distributors that would otherwise need to be disposed of, takes it through a proprietary distilling process, and turns the excess beer into different types of craft spirits – most notably vodka, gin, whiskey and absinthe.
