WBTV
Cleveland County elementary school gym dedicated in honor of longtime area coach
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, a Cleveland County community came together to honor a man who spent his life coaching children and teaching them both on and off the court. Coach Wayne Logan spent countless hours in the gym at Township No. 3 Elementary School in Shelby, using the game of basketball as a way to give back to local kids.
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: November 28 – December 5
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A girl, Mallory Leigh Ball, born to Mark Ball and Marie Deese of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Timothy Glen Taylor, born to Leann Taylor of Troutman. DECEMBER 1. ♦ A boy, Parker Joseph-Mikolai Adelfio, born to Marshay and...
qcnews.com
Albemarle welcomes 90-year-old native as Christmas Parade grand marshal
Albemarle welcomed a 90-year-old native as its grand master for the town's Christmas Parade this weekend. Albemarle welcomes 90-year-old native as Christmas …. Albemarle welcomed a 90-year-old native as its grand master for the town's Christmas Parade this weekend. From NC to DC, the journey of the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
Burke County firefighters collect money for family who lost nearly everything in fire
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fire department in Burke County is trying to help a family who lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened at a home on Eckard Creek Circle Extension. Firefighters said when they got to the home early Saturday morning, heavy smoke was coming out several windows.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
WBTV
Plant sale Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit school greenhouse program
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special plant sale will take place this Wednesday at Henderson Independent High School in Salisbury. Proceeds will benefits the school greenhouse program. “We have been opening up the greenhouse during class for holiday shopping and for students to truly experience the retail, entrepreneurial side of...
iredellfreenews.com
Joy Elaine Craig Beckley
Joy Elaine Craig Beckley, 78, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, in Statesville, N.C., which was her winter home. She was born July 27, 1944, in Salem, Ohio, to the late William Craig and Neva Baird Craig. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. “Bob” Beckley; a grandson, Timothy J. Endlich; and a brother, James R. Craig.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Santa came to town Sunday in Statesville Christmas Parade
For more photos of the Statesville Christmas Parade please see page A3, online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina.
iredellfreenews.com
Thomas Edward Blackmon
Thomas Edward Blackmon, 71, departed this earthly life December 5, 2022 at his home. Sneaky/Redman, as he was affectionately called, was born May 1, 1951, to the late Mr. John Niblock and the late Mrs. Margaret Blackmon Johnson . Tommy received his education at R.A. Clement High School in Cleveland,...
iredellfreenews.com
Bernice Reid Femister
Bernice Reid Femister, affectionately known as “mother of many,” was born on March 31, 1930, to the late John Scott and Frances R. Reid. She departed her earthly life on Tuesday December 6, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C., surrounded by her family. Bernice received her...
Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Statesville Nutrition, Oscar Morales, Aida Sanchez, Iredell County. Race City Insurance, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Incorporated, Mooresville. Active Spine Chiropractic, Active Spine & Rehab Center, PLLC, Mooresville. Southern Distilling...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
iredellfreenews.com
Phyllis Ellen Thompson
Phyllis Ellen Daniel Thompson, beloved wife of H. Stan Thompson Jr. who survives her, died of Alzheimer’s disease on December 7, 2022, at Northlake House Memory Care in Charlotte, N.C., not far from their Lake Norman home in Mooresville. She was 74 years old. Phyllis and Stan were married...
qcnews.com
Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Templeton Family Limited Liability Company to Mooresville BTR II, LLC, 59.14 acres, more or less, Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $7,392,500, on...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 3-7
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Kay Michelle Clendenning, 34, of W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, charged with taking a financial transaction card and financial transaction card fraud. ♦ Andrew Steven Coleman, 34, of no fixed address, Statesville, charged with being a fugitive from justice,...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle auto repairman gives back during holidays by assembling toys for Christmas
Each year in early December, Doug Arey, owner of Doug’s Garage in Albemarle, gets busy receiving requests from people in the community seeking a very particular type of assistance, which usually has nothing to do with auto repair. One woman, for example, recently called him needing help putting together two bicycles.
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
qcnews.com
Lincoln Correctional Center warden named
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Division of Adult Correction named Patricia Blackburn as the new warden of the Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton. Blackburn has worked as the associate warden at Gaston Correctional since 2021. In her new post, she will oversee all operations at Lincoln Correctional Center, which houses minimum-custody male offenders.
