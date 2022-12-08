Jerry Dale Sherrill, 81 of Statesville, N.C., went home to be with his Savior. He passed peacefully at home with his family surrounding him on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Jerry was born in Iredell County, N.C., February 14, 1941. He was the son of the late J.W. Sherrill and Vernie Bell Sherrill. He was a graduate of Scotts High School. On October 16, 1965, he married the love of his life, Judy Deal Sherrill, who survives. They just celebrated their 57th anniversary in October. Jerry served his community as a former volunteer firefighter with Wayside Fire Department and served in the N.C. National Guard.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO