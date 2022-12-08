Read full article on original website
Tonya Yvette Turner
Ms. Tonya Yvette Turner, affectionately known as “Vette,” entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her residence. Born in Iredell County on November 11, 1965, she was the daughter of Maggie Stevenson Turner, who survives, and the late James Alvin Turner Sr. Vette was a...
Bobby Wayne Harwell Sr.
Bobby Wayne Harwell Sr., 84 of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Mr. Harwell was born in Iredell County, N.C., on July 12, 1938, the son of the late Roy B. Harwell and Lena Hefner Harwell. He was a graduate of Statesville High School, Class of 1956. In June of 1957, Bobby married the love of his life, Judy Hinson, who survives.
Jerry Dale Sherrill
Jerry Dale Sherrill, 81 of Statesville, N.C., went home to be with his Savior. He passed peacefully at home with his family surrounding him on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Jerry was born in Iredell County, N.C., February 14, 1941. He was the son of the late J.W. Sherrill and Vernie Bell Sherrill. He was a graduate of Scotts High School. On October 16, 1965, he married the love of his life, Judy Deal Sherrill, who survives. They just celebrated their 57th anniversary in October. Jerry served his community as a former volunteer firefighter with Wayside Fire Department and served in the N.C. National Guard.
Willene Wyatt Melton
Willene Wyatt Melton, 63, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1959, in Athens, Ga., to the late William and Ruth Shellnut Wyatt. Mrs. Melton attended Eastway Baptist Church in Charlotte. She enjoyed going to Applebee’s with her sister, shopping, and watching Hallmark movies. She loved her family and spending time with them.
I-SS Board disregards state law, approves ‘early start’ option for 2023-2024 school year
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education adopted the “early start” option for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday night following a spirited debate on whether the district should do what’s best for students or continue to follow a law that board members don’t like. Under the...
Birth Announcements: November 28 – December 5
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A girl, Mallory Leigh Ball, born to Mark Ball and Marie Deese of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Timothy Glen Taylor, born to Leann Taylor of Troutman. DECEMBER 1. ♦ A boy, Parker Joseph-Mikolai Adelfio, born to Marshay and...
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 3-7
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Kay Michelle Clendenning, 34, of W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, charged with taking a financial transaction card and financial transaction card fraud. ♦ Andrew Steven Coleman, 34, of no fixed address, Statesville, charged with being a fugitive from justice,...
Statesville police investigating weekend shooting on Clay Street
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Clay Street on Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:55 p.m., according to an SPD news release. Patrol officers arrived on scene and located Statesville resident William Gregory Samuels, 32, who had...
Iredell Health System’s director of Radiation Therapy retires after 32 Years
Radiation therapy was not always Jerry Sintay’s passion. But once he was introduced to this profession, he became captivated by the work and made helping cancer patients his purpose in life. For 32 years, Sintay, the director of Radiation Therapy at Iredell Health System, has been fulfilling that purpose...
Two men plead guilty to murder, attempted murder in double shooting in Statesville
Two suspects in a June 2019 shooting that claimed the life of a Statesville man and injured his brother will spend more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony charges in Iredell County Superior Court on Monday. Azontay Vontazius Sherrill, 21, of Statesville and Quinton Queshon...
Citing rising construction costs for new high school, Iredell commissioners delay action on North Iredell track, stadium upgrades
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners has delayed taking action on a request from Iredell-Statesville Schools officials to drawn down $2 million in state lottery funds to pay for athletic stadium upgrades at North Iredell High School. During the board’s pre-agenda meeting last week, I-SS Chief of Technology, Facilities and...
