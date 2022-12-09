Read full article on original website
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
Police respond to praying man
Ruston Police arrested a man for drug possession after a call reporting the man was kneeling in the street. Officers responded to Larson Street Wednesday evening to find Larry Moss, Jr., 37, of Ruston kneeling below a street light with his arms outstretched. Moss said he comes to that location to pray.
Dubach burglary suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in connection with a November 30 burglary near Dubach. According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keith Conrad Albritton, 31, was developed as a suspect in the case. Albritton was located in Dubach on Thursday and questioned about the burglary. Albritton admitted taking a...
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts. On December 2, 2022, police received a report of a stolen Honda ATV from Barron Drive in Farmerville, La. According to authorities, the suspect […]
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
Car search outside Monroe bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
UPDATE: Monroe Police apprehend suspect in Park Avenue shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Scyler Miller, the suspect in the Park Avenue shooting, has been arrested by police. Thank you for everyone’s efforts in locating the suspect. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that […]
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Named VFW Law Enforcement First Responder of the Year
Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 in Monroe for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident. He received the award Saturday at their annual banquet. Deputy Breland is credited with saving...
Louisiana man arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price
A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly placing cheaper stickers over the original price.
Victim reports car taken by acquaintance
Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a […]
Monroe police searching for suspect after Saturday shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police are searching for a suspect after a shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 10 around 5:30 p.m. Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Renwick St. in Monroe. Gerquarious Strong is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder. If you can help call...
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. […]
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before […]
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80
30-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies, 2 Unrestrained Children Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on U.S. Highway 80. Calhoun, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun, Louisiana, while two unrestrained juvenile passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On December 9, 2022, Louisiana...
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
