“Come outside and fight me”: Louisiana man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:54 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue, due to a disturbance. As officers arrived at the establishment, they discovered a male subject using […]
Louisiana man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at the home, they made contact with 48-year-old Gregory James Reeder. According to police, Reeder advised them that he […]
Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son
The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds. Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
UPDATE: Monroe Police apprehend suspect in Park Avenue shooting
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Scyler Miller, the suspect in the Park Avenue shooting, has been arrested by police. Thank you for everyone’s efforts in locating the suspect. UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that […]
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe (Monroe, LA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe. The accident happened at the intersection of Winnsboro Road and 2nd Street. Officers discovered a female victim lying on the ground in the right-hand lane north of the intersection.
Car search outside Monroe bar leads to arrest of man and woman; two minors inside vehicle
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, between the hours of 11:00 PM and 2:00 AM of December 10, 2022, a Monroe Police Department officer was working off duty at Sippers Bar in Monroe. Around 1:36 AM, officers noticed a suspicious Toyota Highlander parked in front of the bar. Officers saw that the vehicle […]
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According...
Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured
CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Calhoun in the late night hours of Dec. 8, 2022. Just after 11:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a crash involving one vehicle that happened on U.S. Hwy. 80, west of Laney Crocker Rd. The crash killed Samantha F. Simon, 30, of Calhoun.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Named VFW Law Enforcement First Responder of the Year
Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 in Monroe for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident. He received the award Saturday at their annual banquet. Deputy Breland is credited with saving...
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
Davidson then fled the scene during the traffic stop and came to a stop on Interstate 20 Service Road. He was placed under arrest and booked for Theft.
