KLFY News 10

“Come outside and fight me”: Louisiana man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 4:54 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue, due to a disturbance. As officers arrived at the establishment, they discovered a male subject using […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 6:08 PM, on December 11, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Haynes Street. Once officers arrived at the home, they made contact with 48-year-old Gregory James Reeder. According to police, Reeder advised them that he […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
UNION PARISH, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Tallulah mother questioning the death of her son

The family of a Tallulah, Louisiana native who resided in Vicksburg is questioning the death of a loved one that occurred on Sep. 5. 29-year-old Joshua Adam Harvey died on Monday, Sep. 5, in Tallulah. The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the case after ruling that no criminal activity was involved.
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Deputies asking for assistance in searching for suspect

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall. According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance locating man wanted for numerous criminal charges

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Nelson. Nelson is described as a Black male with a dreadlock hairstyle, standing at six feet and four inches and weighing 170 pounds.  Nelson is often around the Bernice, Spearsville, and Taylortown areas. He is […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police apprehend suspect in Park Avenue shooting

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/11/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Scyler Miller, the suspect in the Park Avenue shooting, has been arrested by police. Thank you for everyone’s efforts in locating the suspect.  UPDATE (12/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, the Monroe Police Department identified the suspect of the shooting that […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to shooting on Renwick Street; suspect wanted for Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Gerquarious D. Strong who is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder. According to officials, an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2022. Monroe Police confirmed that the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish claims the life of Rayville man

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Late night wreck kills Calhoun woman, leaves juveniles injured

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Calhoun in the late night hours of Dec. 8, 2022. Just after 11:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a crash involving one vehicle that happened on U.S. Hwy. 80, west of Laney Crocker Rd. The crash killed Samantha F. Simon, 30, of Calhoun.
CALHOUN, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA

