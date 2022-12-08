ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston-Lincoln Chamber announces Chemical Dynamics as Elite-Level Member

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce new member and investor Chemical Dynamics as its latest elite-level member. For more than 35 years, Chemical Dynamics, Inc. has been manufacturing and distributing a full line of industrial and institutional cleaning products. The company is committed to supporting the Ruston-Lincoln Parish community and chose to partner with the Chamber to help further its mission of advocating for local business growth and development.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Junction City School District placed on lockdown

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
JUNCTION CITY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Confrontation with gun prompts arrest

Police arrested a man Thursday during the investigation of an altercation at the Stop & Shop Exxon station in Grambling. Grambling Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the station at 1010 RWE Jones Drive. The victim pointed out a burgundy Toyota leaving the parking and an officer pursued it.
GRAMBLING, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Skyler Lynn Scott, 10/4/196; 177 Aldridge Lane, Downsville, La; FTA. Alyson, Nale, 1/25/1980, 673 Turkey Creek Rd; FTA, FTA Marion, La. 6th St Apt 8, Bernice, La; FTA Henry Lee Gaymon Jr.; 9/25/1978;. 705 Priscilla Lane, Simple Assault, Lafayette, La; Disturbing the Peace/ Language. December 4. Russell Eugene Roberson,. 11/5/1992;...
MARION, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Convicted felon arrested with pistol

A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Police respond to praying man

Ruston Police arrested a man for drug possession after a call reporting the man was kneeling in the street. Officers responded to Larson Street Wednesday evening to find Larry Moss, Jr., 37, of Ruston kneeling below a street light with his arms outstretched. Moss said he comes to that location to pray.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
WEST MONROE, LA
opso.net

Meet Cadeyn Williams

Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
STERLINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy