Democrat Jesse Washington elected Mayor of Delhi
DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the December 10, 2022 runoff elections. Jesse Washington (D) was elected as the Mayor of Delhi, La.
City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
Ruston-Lincoln Chamber announces Chemical Dynamics as Elite-Level Member
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce new member and investor Chemical Dynamics as its latest elite-level member. For more than 35 years, Chemical Dynamics, Inc. has been manufacturing and distributing a full line of industrial and institutional cleaning products. The company is committed to supporting the Ruston-Lincoln Parish community and chose to partner with the Chamber to help further its mission of advocating for local business growth and development.
Junction City School District placed on lockdown
JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, all Junction City Schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown. According to the Junction City school superintendent, the lockdown is due to suspicion of a kidnapping suspect from North Carolina, who is in the Junction City area. The lockdown was cleared […]
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
Confrontation with gun prompts arrest
Police arrested a man Thursday during the investigation of an altercation at the Stop & Shop Exxon station in Grambling. Grambling Police officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the station at 1010 RWE Jones Drive. The victim pointed out a burgundy Toyota leaving the parking and an officer pursued it.
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Skyler Lynn Scott, 10/4/196; 177 Aldridge Lane, Downsville, La; FTA. Alyson, Nale, 1/25/1980, 673 Turkey Creek Rd; FTA, FTA Marion, La. 6th St Apt 8, Bernice, La; FTA Henry Lee Gaymon Jr.; 9/25/1978;. 705 Priscilla Lane, Simple Assault, Lafayette, La; Disturbing the Peace/ Language. December 4. Russell Eugene Roberson,. 11/5/1992;...
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announces concealed carry classes for 2023
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the dates for their concealed carry classes for 2023. The classes will start at 8 AM, and seating for the classes will be limited. If you have any further questions about the class, contact Captain Colvin at (318) 251-6413. If […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Named VFW Law Enforcement First Responder of the Year
Deputy Rusty Breland, a seven-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 in Monroe for life-saving actions taken by him at an automobile accident. He received the award Saturday at their annual banquet. Deputy Breland is credited with saving...
Convicted felon arrested with pistol
A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday on several charges as he fled on foot from a traffic stop. A Ruston Police officer stopped a Toyota Corolla traveling the wrong way on Trenton Street, a one-way highway, about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The officer saw a passenger in the back seat...
Police respond to praying man
Ruston Police arrested a man for drug possession after a call reporting the man was kneeling in the street. Officers responded to Larson Street Wednesday evening to find Larry Moss, Jr., 37, of Ruston kneeling below a street light with his arms outstretched. Moss said he comes to that location to pray.
West Monroe Chief of Police set to retire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A public information officer for West Monroe’s police department says their chief is retiring. Chief Jeff Terrell will be retiring sometime next year in 2023 after working at the dept. since 1990. There’s no word yet on who will be the next Chief of...
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
2 injured in shooting in Monroe’s Garden District
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police responded to a shooting Friday evening at the corner of Park Ave. and Maple St. in Monroe that left two people injured. One witness said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several police vehicles and ambulances headed towards the Garden District. Police say the...
Deputies searching for Union Parish man; wanted for Stalking and Domestic Abuse offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. According […]
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
Boil order issued in Catahoula area
This BOIL WATER ADVISORY includes St. Martin Parish Waterworks District No. 4 (Catahoula) and will remain in effect until further notice.
