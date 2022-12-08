CRB Announces 2023 Cost of Living Adjustment For Webcaster Royalty Rates — Songwriters Demand Similar Provision For Streaming Royalties

Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
NetEase Cloud Music ‘Adds Expansive J-Pop Portfolio’ In Pony Canyon Licensing Deal
About two weeks after scoring an expanded licensing deal with J-pop giant Avex, Chinese streaming service NetEase Cloud Music has officially added the catalog of Tokyo-based anime and music company Pony Canyon to its library. NetEase’s nearly decade-old streaming platform and 56-year-old Pony Canyon just recently unveiled their licensing tie-up...
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
Digital Music News
Litmus Music Acquires Keith Urban Recorded Catalog In Its First Deal to Date
Litmus Music has officially acquired the recorded catalog of Keith Urban in its first deal since arriving on the scene earlier in 2022. Founded by music industry vets Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll, Carlyle Global Credit-backed Litmus set sail in August with $500 million to invest in music IP. And now, the New York- and Los Angeles-based company has bought the recordings of 55-year-old Keith Urban, higher-ups announced today.
French watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French watchdog has ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) to pay 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) in penalties for failing to modify contractual provisions related to third-party sellers by the deadline it set, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
U.K. Strikes Triggered by U.K.’s Exorbitant Cost of Living
As most of us know, the cost of living in the U.S. has skyrocketed in the last few years. Housing has gotten more expensive, groceries are basically unaffordable, and fuel prices are exorbitant. And in the U.K., things unfortunately aren't much better. Employees across the country have gone on strike,...
Blue Apron to cut 10% of corporate workforce
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) will cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, the online meal kit company said on Thursday, as it looks to reduce costs and streamline operations.
Gizmodo
Amazon Sued for Allegedly Stealing Driver's Tips, Launches New Gamified Tipping System
This holiday season, Amazon says it will pay its delivery workers an extra $5 every time a customer tells their Alexa smart speaker to thank their driver. That sounds like a nice gesture until you realize Amazon’s allegedly spent years redirecting or stealing tips intended for many of those very same drivers.
Blue Apron Announces Layoffs as Subscribers Rein in Spending
Blue Apron has announced that it is laying off about 10% of its corporate staff. The meal kit company shared the news in a press release Thursday (Dec. 8) in which it also stated that it intends to reduce expenses by around $50 million in 2023 relative to this year. These cutbacks include decreasing spending on marketing and consulting in addition to labor.
scaffoldmag.com
Sunbelt makes 27 acquisitions in six months
Ashtead Group has made 27 acquisitions at a cost of US$609 million in the six months to 31 October. Most of the deals were in North America where it added 72 locations in the period, more than half of those through acquisitions. The company reported a 26% increase in group...
AdWeek
Long Payment Terms Plague Small Vendors, Further Burdening Minority- and Women-Owned Companies
As the industry grapples with a reckoning on payment terms and the request for proposal (RFP) review process, diverse-, minority- and women-owned companies—those with smaller teams and often without reserves of cash on hand—are often hardest hit. And while areas of the ad industry brace for an economic...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
Rent the Runway’s Revenues Rise as Consumers Embrace Borrowed Fashion
Rent the Runway achieved record revenue as its bargain-hunting customers sought deals on everyday fashion. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose 31% year-over-year, while its active user base increased, with subscribers beginning to use the fashion rental and retail service for more than just special events. Speaking...
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
US News and World Report
Walmart Plans to Offer BNPL Loans Through Its Fintech Venture - Report
(Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The retail giant last...
