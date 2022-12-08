Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Durant center starts Adopt-A-Senior program for the holidays
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ron Cross Senior Activity Center in Durant hosted a tree-trimming ceremony Monday morning to celebrate its first Adopt-A-Senior program. More than a dozen people put up ornaments with their requests. "They have a list of what they are wanting — their wish list, essentially...
KTEN.com
The Time Mender: Denison man fixing clocks for 30 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Fixing clocks is an art that often goes unnoticed. And the number of people doing it is dropping. “There’s not a more accurate clock than a clock that doesn’t run, because it’s exactly right twice a day,” said Larry Donahoe. Donahoe...
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
KTEN.com
TRU Hunt Performance 7-on-7 tryouts
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - TRU Hunt Performance held its second year of 7-on-7 tryouts Sunday evening at Denison High School's indoor facility. Thirty athletes ranging from freshman to juniors came out from all around Texoma.
KTEN.com
A sensory-friendly Christmas in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Jake's Place and It's My Party hosted their second annual Special Christmas for Special Needs event, focused around bringing awareness to mental health and those with special needs. The party featured bounce houses, a visit from Santa, and booths from local organizations that offer resources...
KTEN.com
HFV Wilson Center in Ardmore helping kids for holidays
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — HFV Wilson Community Center in Ardmore is helping young kids during the holidays through after-school programs and Christmas events. On Saturday morning, it was Breakfast with Santa, giving the nearly 300 guests a chance to visit with Father Christmas himself, have a free breakfast and participate in holiday-themed activities.
KTEN.com
Angels of Care seeks extra help for annual toy drive
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Angels of Care Pediatric Health is asking for a little extra help for its annual toy drive next week. The business provides home nursing and therapy services for medically fragile children in the Texoma region. For more than a decade, Angels of Care has hosted...
KTEN.com
Breakfast with Santa at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — People of Grayson County came out Saturday morning to donate money towards the VFW Auxiliary group and enjoy a warm breakfast with Santa. The Auxiliary group consists of family members of any VFW member. "It warms my heart to see the kids and the little...
KXII.com
1 dead after 4 vehicle crash in Tioga
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pilot Point man is dead and four people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Tioga Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez died after the wreck on US-377, two miles south of Tioga. Troopers said a car...
KTEN.com
Grant will help rebuild Stonewall sewer system
STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Town of Stonewall received approval for a $99,999 Rural Economic Action Plan Grant from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve the town's wastewater system. The Stonewall Public Works Authority conducted a sanitary sewer evaluation study and found that the entire system needed to...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
KTEN.com
