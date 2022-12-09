Man accused of killing ex-wife’s attorney, setting Gwinnett law office on fire

A Lawrenceville attorney was found dead Wednesday after he was shot and his law office was allegedly set on fire by the ex-husband of one of his divorce clients, police confirmed.

The body of Douglas Lewis was found about 5:30 p.m. by firefighters who responded to the office along Stone Mountain Street, according to Lawrenceville police spokesman Lt. Jake Parker.

Police officers also responded and said they spotted a man walking away from the building. The man, who was later identified as Allen Tayeh of Dacula, was detained and eventually arrested. He remains in the Gwinnett County jail without bond facing charges of murder and first-degree arson.

Parker said Tayeh shot Lewis before he set fire to the law office with Lewis inside. Tayeh had some burn injuries but declined medical attention.

He also was found with a gun and spent cartridges at the time of his arrest, Parker confirmed, but he said a medical examiner would make a final determination on how Lewis was killed.

Gwinnett court records show that Lewis represented Tayeh’s ex-wife in a divorce case. It was opened in January 2021 and the divorce was finalized in September 2022 in a jury trial.

After the trial, Tayeh’s ex-wife filed a motion asking Tayeh to pay for her attorney’s fees. He objected, according to court documents, but the court ruled in favor of the ex-wife and ordered him to pay $28,483.23 directly to Lewis by Nov. 30.

As part of the final divorce judgment, Tayeh was also required to pay $500 a month in alimony. Lewis, on behalf of Tayeh’s ex-wife, filed a motion for contempt Nov. 28, writing to the court that Tayeh had not fulfilled either of his financial requirements.

A hearing on the motion for contempt was scheduled to take place next Wednesday in Gwinnett County Superior Court.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Colleague Kip Shephard told Channel 2 Action News that Lewis was personable and cordial. He added that Wednesday’s incident is something every lawyer worries about.

“He was a very nice person,” Shephard said. “He was also a very good ... family man.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

