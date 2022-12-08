Read full article on original website
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 31 U.S. jurisdictions, which include territories and Washington, D.C., had “very high” levels of respiratory illness and 16 jurisdictions had “high” levels last week. Only 19 jurisdictions had very high levels and 17 jurisdictions had high levels the week before.
When are people with flu contagious?
Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
Grieving family’s warning to parents as ‘caring’ boy, 4, dies of Strep A infection
A grieving family of a child who died after contracting Strep A has issued a warning to parents. Muhammed Ibrahim Ali, aged 4, died at his home on Monday 14 November after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was given antibiotics to treat a rash and had a cough and stomach pains prior to his death.Yesterday, his funeral was attended by family and teaching staff alike from Oakridge School and Nursery in High Wycombe.Azra Ali, Muhammed Ibrahim Ali’s aunt, has since issued a warning to parents in a bid to spread awareness of the infection.“Whatever his body was trying to...
AOL Corp
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus
Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
We’re sharing heartbreaking photos of our paralysed little girl to warn other parents
Now mum Tyler, 23, and dad Charlie, 26 are urging parents to get their little one's checked out if you think something is wrong. Dani-Rae was diagnosed with a spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) on November 15. SMA is a disorder which causes weak muscle tone and muscle waste. There is...
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
thebrag.com
ACT government issues urgent deadly disease warning after music festival
The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for attendees of the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra. The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for people who attended the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra over the November 26th weekend. Latest reports state that at least one person has been hospitalised with symptoms of meningococcal disease.
U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by Covid, RSV and flu
Hospitals nationwide are once again at full capacity with a trifecta of illnesses: Covid, RSV and the flu. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on the surge in viruses and how the CDC is responding.Dec. 8, 2022.
Two children and nine adults have died from flu in Alabama, report says
An outbreak of influenza that has hit the South particularly hard has now taken the lives of two children and nine adults in Alabama, according to the state department of public health. The report from the week ending on Nov. 19 also showed that outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms have...
ABC News
Mom describes daughter's hospitalization with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
A New York mother is sharing details of her daughter's battle with RSV, a respiratory virus that health officials warn may continue to spread this holiday season, along with the flu and COVID-19. Anita Binayi-Ghiam said her 3-year-old daughter Ella began having difficulty breathing during the last week of October.
ABC News
I'm a pediatrician and mom: These are the protections I'm taking amid 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19
Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez says she knows firsthand the worry that comes with being a parent amid what some health experts are calling a "tripledemic," with high rates of flu, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19. Bracho-Sanchez is a pediatrician at Columbia University in New York and the mother of...
WebMD
Ohio Measles Outbreak Sickens Nearly 60 Children
Dec. 7, 2022 – Measles has sickened 59 children in an outbreak that began in November and now spans four Ohio counties. None of the children had been fully vaccinated against measles, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, local officials report. “Measles can be very serious, especially for...
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
Are vaccines available for Strep A and scarlet fever?
Nine children in the UK have died in recent weeks as a result of an outbreak of Group A Streptococcus, a potentially deadly bacterial infection more commonly known as Strep A.The bacteria, Streptococcus pyogenes, can linger in the throat and on the skin and cause many different illnesses if transmitted through sneezing or physical contact, including impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections prove relatively mild, the bacteria can also sometimes cause a life-threatening illness known as invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease. Symptoms include high fever, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness and redness...
