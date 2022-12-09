ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Shakes: celebrating a decade of a defining rock’n’soul voice

By Johnny Sharp
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ydbpa_0jcR8TCZ00

Rarely has the musical heritage of America’s southern states been distilled so skilfully as on the debut album by this quartet from Athens, Alabama. In this reissue it’s repackaged along with live radio session tracks that rival the original studio takes for earthy R&B analogue electricity.

The elastic thwack of Heath Fogg’s guitar and the intense, gutsy emotional thrust of Brittany Howard’s voice are at the heart of their sound throughout, but, as ever with this kind of music, it’s that intangible bluesy groove that you’ve either got or you ain’t got, as exemplified by the slow, sweet roll of Hold On and Hang Loose , the sassy sway of Heartbreaker or the soulful smoulder-turned-lusty hysteria of Be Mine .

Although created by young musicians who formed Alabama Shakes at school, they gel together like seasoned Muscle Shoals hit makers.

The tracks on this version, taken from a live radio session, also show a rockier side to them on the funky strut of Always Alright and the vintage boogie of Mama . Above it all, though, it’s the imperious sound of Brittany Howard, one of the 2010s defining new rock’n’soul voices.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Classic Rock Drummer Collapses While on Stage Due to 'Cardiac Event'

Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant found himself in a touchy situation after collapsing on stage due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the longtime drummer collapsed on stage in Virginia after completing his finale drum solo on Nov. 18, prompting an ambulance's arrival within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Popculture

Jeff Cook, Legendary Alabama Co-Founder, Dead at 73 Following Health Battle

Country music legend Jeff Cook passed away earlier this month, according to The Tennessean. Cook is best known as a founding member of the band Alabama, performing hits that owned the '90s country chart. A representative for the group confirmed the news of his death in a statement. Cook died at home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease.
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Brandi Carlile's 'SNL' Performances Completely Wow Viewers

Saturday Night Live featured singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile as its musical guest this weekend, and she had audiences in awe. Carlile's performances clearly captivated the live studio audience, and viewers at home felt that energy as well. Here's a look at how her performances took social media by storm. Carlile took...
Vibe

New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date. After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also...
Rolling Stone

The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?

In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later.  With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
GEORGIA STATE
Looper

Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor

Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
WISCONSIN STATE
Parade

See Lady Gaga Transform Into Wednesday Addams in New TikTok

Viewers have been obsessing over the dance choreographed by Jenna Ortega for Netflix's hit series Wednesday, so much so that it has taken over our TikTok FYPs since debuting. Now Gaga, who plays a bit of a hidden role in the trend for those who aren't familiar with her discography, is putting her own spin on it.
Louder

Louder

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy