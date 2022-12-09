ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn

By Joe Fisher & Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Anne Sacoolas was handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday, for causing the death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpXyS_0jcR7eLz00
The family of Harry Dunn feels that justice has been served after Anne Sacoolas was sentenced Thursday for causing his death. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Though Sacoolas will not see jail time , Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles feels justice has been served after more than a three-year wait.

"I made a promise to Harry in the hospital that we would get him justice, and a mother never breaks a promise to her son," she said, according to The Guardian.

Sacoolas, 45, appeared virtually for her sentencing before Justice Cheema-Grubb King's Bench Division of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, as advised by the U.S. government. The judge gave her a prison sentence and suspended her from driving for 12 months.

On Aug. 27, 2019, Sacoolas drove on the wrong side of the road outside a Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire, England. She collided with 19-year-old Dunn, a Charlton resident who was riding his motorcycle. Dunn died shortly after the collision.

Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles, sought justice for her son for more than three years. On Thursday, she said justice was served.

Sacoolas was initially protected by diplomatic immunity. Her husband is a U.S. intelligence agent who was at RAF Croughton on the day of the accident. She left Britain for the United States 19 days after killing Dunn.

In October, Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing the death of Dunn by dangerous driving, again appearing virtually at a courthouse in London from Washington, D.C. She entered a plea deal to a lesser charge of careless driving. A charge of death by dangerous driving carries a five-year prison sentence.

After Thursday's virtual appearance, Dunn's mother said Sacoolas' failure to appear in person was "despicable."

"The time for any contact, for any remorse, is long gone," she said of ever meeting or reconciling with her son's killer.

Britain has requested Sacoolas' extradition throughout the case, and the U.S. government has resisted at each pass. Her attorney Ben Cooper said she played no role in avoiding extradition, nor did she ask for diplomatic immunity. He said those actions were taken by the U.S. government.

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the virtual hearings as "the most viable way to bring the case to court and give justice to Harry's family."

He added that they have learned important lessons from this incident, specifically improvements to the process around exemptions from diplomatic immunity as well as "ensuring the U.S. takes steps to improve road safety around RAF Croughton."

"I want to pay tribute to the incredible resolve of Harry's family and I hope that the judgment provides some closure," he said in a statement .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 50

George Dykes
2d ago

What a waste! She killed someone and nothing happened to her because of her position! It’s once again, if you’re privileged you’re privileged!

Reply
17
latrevo to ouzo
3d ago

So he was on the right she was n the wrong side and rammed into him killing the poor boy. Guess his life was expendable. What a farce. No jail time. What do you expect from a socialist country? That’s what happens here in the United States. Sad days ahead.

Reply(4)
13
Crystal Means
3d ago

I am glad she feels she was able to get justice for her son, I hope this brings everyone involved peace.

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing

Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
The Independent

“Have a nice day”: US killer of teenager Harry Dunn dodges questions after judge spares her jail

The US killer of a British teenager dodged questions after she was spared prison for causing his death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas said no more than “have a nice day” when a reporter asked if she had any words for the grieving family of 19 year-old Harry Dunn. The 45 year-old diplomat’s wife was charged with his death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019.Employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Emotional moment Harry Dunn’s mother reacts after Anne Sacoolas sentenced for son’s death

The mother of Harry Dunn spoke with joy at fulfilling a promise to see justice delivered to her sons’s killer.A judge handed US citizen Anne Sacoolas an eight-month suspended prison sentence at the Old Bailey on Thursday for causing the British 19-year-old’s death by careless driving.Speaking outside court surrounded by family, Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry, said: “Job done, promise complete. Harry, we’ve done it.”“Anne Sacoolas now has a criminal record for the rest of her life. We worked tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure she still had to do what you and I would have had to have done.”Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Harry Dunn's mother speaks ahead of Anne Sacoolas sentencingAnne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crashShocking moment car plummets from flyover on busy road in China
The Independent

What is diplomatic immunity and how does it apply to Harry Dunn death by careless driving case?

US citizen Anne Sacoolas will be sentenced for causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving outside the American army base RAF Croughton.Here, the PA news agency looks at how diplomatic immunity affected the 19-year-old’s case, and why Sacoolas was able to appear in court via video-link from her home country.– What is diplomatic immunity?Diplomatic immunity is a legal exemption from certain laws granted to diplomats by the state in which they are working.It ensures they will not be liable to be prosecuted under the host country’s laws. It is governed by an international treaty called the Vienna...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Independent

Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Popculture

Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel

Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
496K+
Followers
69K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy