Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities charge motorcyclist in crash that left passenger dead
PARKERSBURG — A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Williams Highway where a woman was killed remains under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Williams Highway for a motorcycle crash with injuries, the office said. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers of an unresponsive female being given CPR, the department said.
1 person injured after car crashes into embankment in Salisbury Township, Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH — The Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says crews were on the scene of a one-vehicle accident with injuries in the Rocksprings area of Salisbury Township, Ohio. The incident happened Sunday around 10:44 a.m. on State Route 33 Eastbound near the overpass in Rocksprings, PFD says. The driver was able to get out […]
wchstv.com
Cabell deputies: Person in custody after running from traffic stop, jumping in river
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken into custody Monday after running from a vehicle during a traffic stop and jumping in a river, Cabell County deputies said. The incident started during a traffic stop near the intersection of Roby Road and U.S. 60, deputies said. A...
WSAZ
Man jumps into creek during police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
3 teens found after running away from an Ohio juvenile facility
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 5:15 p.m.): Around 4 p.m. on Monday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office announced three runaway teens were found after allegedly escaping a children’s center in Patriot, Ohio. Authorities believe the teens ran away from the facility on Friday before 8:35 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said those teens were taken into […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Five people injured in crash near Route 32
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, “a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Floyd E. Rister, age 81, of Jackson, was traveling southbound on Pattonsville Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 32.”
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – One Arrested in Deadly Shooting in Gallia County
Gallia County – On Sunday a 911 call came in after gunshots rang out, one person was found and arrested and charged with Murder. According to Gallia Sheriff department Sheriff Champlin “at approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident.
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
police1.com
Deputy walking, talking again after being struck by gunfire during ambush outside PD
CLARKSBURG, Ohio — A deputy who was wounded after being ambushed outside a police station last month is now on the road to recovery. Surveillance video showed Nicholas Mitchell, 42, walking toward the Ross County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office and knocking on the back door window. After Sgt. Eric Kocheran opened the door, Mitchell told the officer he needed help because somebody was threatening his family and they wanted him to hurt children. He then said he can't do that, so he “has to do this” and pulled out a gun, shooting the deputy in the chest. Kocheran then returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
WSAZ
Shooting victim identified
UPDATE 12/11/2022 @ 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity has been released after a shooting killed one person. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as Larry M. Coon, age 44 of Pomeroy, Ohio. Larry Coon deputies said later died at the hospital after being shot on Sunday...
wchstv.com
Gallia County deputies ask for public assistance in theft investigation
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Gallia County are asking for public assistance in a theft investigation. A video posted to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows a truck that deputies report has been linked to a recent theft in the Bidwell area. Anyone with...
10 emergency crews respond to two-story building fire in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) responded to a working trailer fire that extended to a building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters say it happened on the corner of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport Village, Ohio. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the roof of a two-story brick […]
Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County
PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested when Found Driving Stolen Car
Chillicothe – A 35 year old man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle when police saw him driving the car on Chillicothe Streets. According to the Chillicothe police department on 12/11/2022 while on patrol, they observed a tan 2004 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on E. 2nd. The officer ran the tag and it came back stolen,. When the vehicle approached the officers marked police car it turned into Floyd’s Semantel Clinic at 312 E. 2nd St. the driver and the passenger got out of the car and started to walk away.
WTRF
Police need your help to find missing West Virginia woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Missing is Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, West Virginia. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or your local law enforcement agency. Please reference case # P2207164.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured in Perry County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Township Road 128. The 19-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer with the girl as a passenger when she lost control of the vehicle.
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Cabell County early Monday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Cabell County. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Barker Ridge Road, according to Cabell County dispatchers. People were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Second person robbed at gunpoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In what became a weekend of violence in Chillicothe, police investigate a second robbery at gunpoint. It happened early Sunday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m. According to reports, officers responded to South Watt Street after a caller stated that a man robbed him at gunpoint. The...
