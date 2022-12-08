Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Admits To Verbally Abusing The Rock
It didn’t take long for people to notice that The Rock was on his way to becoming one of the top stars in WWE, but it sounds like The Great One faced some obstacles on his road to the top. Road Dogg recently addressed his relationship with The Rock...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins earn title shots, Bobby Lashley gets fired
WWE brought some big matches to the ring for Monday Night Raw. Among those matches were two to crown No. 1 contenders to major championships. Alexa Bliss kicked off the show in a big way, beating Bayley to earn a spot as the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair and the Raw women's championship. On the men's side, it was Seth Rollins who outlasted Bobby Lashley, earning a shot at United States champion Austin Theory.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Heading Back To UK In 2023
WWE have announced a number of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 2023, with Raw and SmackDown rosters both making the trip. Each WWE brand has been confirmed for two dates as part of the tour, with the red roster heading to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle whilst SmackDown stars will be appearing in Dublin and Cardiff.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Teases Major Heel Turn
Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee saw a major star on the show tease a heel turn as it appears big changes are coming for their character. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, it seems to have had a profound effect on another WWE Superstar. Wyatt’s logo has been seen flashing up on TV screens numerous times during Alexa Bliss’ segments on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Slapped WWE Rookie In The Face During Heated Exchange
Shawn Michaels has worn many hats in WWE throughout his career, and now he holds a position of power as Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That being said, there was once a time when HBK was a full-fledged WWE Superstar, making some questionable decisions along the way. It’s hard...
tjrwrestling.net
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President
AEW has made major moves backstage as they bring in a former WWE Vice President that once reportedly once thought of as the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn.”. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
