froggyweb.com
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and other burglaries and thefts
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested by Wahpeton Police Sunday night following a high-speed chase. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after leading Wahpeton Police on high-speed chase
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled on foot. Wahpeton PD were following a report of a stolen vehicle on Sunday, December 11, in the 200 block of Dakota Ave. Police were able located the vehicle and the...
valleynewslive.com
WF hit and run possibly tied to rash of Kia thefts in metro
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed joyride in a West Fargo neighborhood over the weekend has one woman urging vigilance as she says that joyride crashed into two of her own vehicles and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. A nearby security camera caught two...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
valleynewslive.com
Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.
KFYR-TV
Fargo man found guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal jury found a Fargo man guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering for a 2021 crime. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive him to a Moorhead, Minnesota bank. They say he wanted her to take money out of an ATM, but the woman escaped and took refuge in a Gate City Bank.
valleynewslive.com
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
One-vehicle rollover in Steele County seriously injures one man
A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County.
valleynewslive.com
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
valleynewslive.com
Breckenridge family’s home destroyed in fire weeks before Christmas
BRECKENRIDGE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Just weeks before Christmas, a young Breckenridge family has been displaced with little left to their names after their home lit up in flames early Monday morning,. “It’s very hard to watch something like that go away in just the blink of an eye,”...
froggyweb.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
valleynewslive.com
Tow and snow: preparations for winter storm in the valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes a winter storm or two in the midwest to realize one of the most imortant things you can do is prepare. And while some are preparing by stocking up on groceries or show shovels, others are preparing to ensure that we’re able to get there. And Fargo Public Works says that their staffing is the best it’s been for some time, and that they will be able to work around the clock.
