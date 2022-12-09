Read full article on original website
Lillian LaBruyere – Service 12/15/22 10 a.m.
Lillian LaBruyere of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 94. Her funeral service will be Thursday morning at ten o’clock at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills. Visitation is Wednesday at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
David Fishbeck Senior – Service 12/14/22 11 a.m.
David Fishbeck Senior of Doe Run died December 7th at the age of 64. His funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation is Tuesday starting at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 9 o’clock at...
Sandra Tesreau – Service 1pm 12/13/22
Sandra Tesreau of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Wednesday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Klob Cemetery. Visitation for Sandra Tesreau will be 11 to 1 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Linda Sue Sitze – Service 12/13/22 10 a.m.
Linda Sue Sitze of Park Hills died December 8th at the age of 80. Visitation is Monday night at 5 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Her funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will be at the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Patton.
Anita Mildred Henriksen — Service 12/15/22 Noon
Anita Mildred Henriksen of DeSoto passed away on December 4th, she was 83 years old. The visitation for Anita Henriksen will be Thursday (12/15) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Peggy Ann White — Service 12/15/22 Noon
Peggy Ann White of Festus passed away Saturday (12/10), she was 72 years old. The visitation for Peggy White will be Thursday (12/15) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery in Bloomsdale.
Sandra Vance Midkiff – Service 12/12/22 5 p.m.
Sandra Vance Midkiff of Annapolis died Thursday at the age of 50. Her visitation will be Monday night starting at 5 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Hillsboro man dies in accident on Hwy. V
A Hillsboro man was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, Dec. 10, at Hwy. V and Hardin Road south of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dennis Pruitte, 66, was driving a 2001 GMC Sonata north on Hardin Road at 7:05 p.m. and, as he approached Hwy. V, failed to stop and crossed Hwy. V, driving off the road and running to a rock bluff.
Saturday Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A Doe Run man, 35 year old John D. Porter, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning at 7:42. Highway Patrol reports show Porter was driving an SUV north on Highway 221, south of St. Francois Hills, when it ran off the left side of the road and into a filed striking a billboard. A 9 year old male juvenile passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seat belt when the wreck took place and they were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Santa coming to Jefferson College in Arnold
(Arnold) People of all ages can get into the holiday spirit as Santa Claus makes a special visit to Jefferson College Arnold this Thursday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says Santa will be there from 5 until 8pm. My MO Info...
Gas Prices Still Dropping
(Farmington) The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen to $3.26, a drop of six cents compared to last Monday. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand is continuing to push pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers likely will continue to see pump...
Farmington Church To Host Festival Of Sweets
(Farmington) If you have a sweet tooth or know someone who has, there’s an event coming up in Farmington this Saturday just right for you. Jean Merrill Doss is helping to organize the Festival of Sweets at the Memorial United Methodist Church. She says doors will open at 8;30 at the church for hot chocolate and cinnamon roles with the actual festival starting at 9.
Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67
A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
Mercy Jefferson and Mercy South named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group
(Jefferson County) For the second year in a row, Mercy Hospital Jefferson has been named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group. Recently Mercy Jefferson earned a patient safety A grade from Leapfrog for the 11th time in the last 12 grading periods. That spans over the last six years.
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
One person died, and two others were injured in a crash on Monday.
Crystal City ready to commit “Use Tax” funding
(Crystal City) In April of last year, several local municipalities placed a “Use Tax” (Proposition U) issue on the ballot to receive funding from internet sales. Only one city saw the issue pass and that was Crystal City. Crystal City Mayor Mike Osher says they plan to begin using those monies for exactly what they promised….improving streets, sidewalks, and alleyways.
New Festus Police Chief search update
(Festus) The City of Festus continues to look over options when it comes to finding a new police chief when current chief Tim Lewis retires at the beginning of May. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they hope to have something in the works at the start of 2023. Camp...
Highway patrol to have increase in patrols through holiday season
(Jefferson County) With Christmas officially less than two weeks away, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is getting ready for one of its busiest times of year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. through the holidays. My MO Info · KJ120822K...
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
