(St. Francois County, MO) A Doe Run man, 35 year old John D. Porter, is suffering moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday morning at 7:42. Highway Patrol reports show Porter was driving an SUV north on Highway 221, south of St. Francois Hills, when it ran off the left side of the road and into a filed striking a billboard. A 9 year old male juvenile passenger was not injured. They were both wearing seat belt when the wreck took place and they were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO