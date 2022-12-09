Read full article on original website
Staggering Sums Of Money Involved In Sasha Banks’ Deal With NJPW
A new report has shed light on the massive amounts of money involved in bringing Sasha Banks into New Japan Pro Wrestling. Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world since it emerged that she is scheduled to make an appearance for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on the 4th of January 2023. There has been no confirmation as to Banks’ WWE status, meaning the deal has created a lot of questions surrounding her future.
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: Toshiaki Kawada vs. Kensuke Sasaki (AJPW vs. NJPW) – NJPW Do Judge!! (2000)
Today we revisit the singles match between AJPW’s Toshiaki Kawada and NJPW’s Kensuke Sasaki from New Japan’s Do Judge Tokyo Dome show in 2000. The year 2000 was a year of major change all around the world. Many argue that it was WWE’s best year ever, both due to the success of their own roster and the utter failures of their biggest competitors. But while WWE was riding high that year, things were not so great elsewhere.
WWE Star Stirs Rumours Over Their Future Plans
A WWE Superstar has caused a stir following their appearance on Monday Night Raw and has sparked rumours by saying they’ll be on a trip for a while. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has held the Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in addition to still being the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in the brand’s history, although Mandy Rose surely has her sights set on that record.
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President
AEW has made major moves backstage as they bring in a former WWE Vice President that once reportedly once thought of as the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn.”. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
AEW Star Suspended Following Final Battle
An AEW star has found themselves on the receiving end of a suspension following their actions at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Suspensions have been a hot topic in AEW in the latter half of 2022 with CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all receiving one following their alleged backstage fight at All Out in early September.
SmackDown Star Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut
One of the stars of SmackDown has made her in-ring debut on the main roster, several months after making her first appearance for the blue brand. Scarlett returned to WWE alongside her husband Karrion Kross on August 5th, 2022 after being released by the company less than a year earlier. The star resumed her role as Kross’ valet, accompanying him to the ring for his matches.
Claudio Castagnoli Reacts To William Regal’s AEW Departure: “BCC For Life”
Claudio Castagnoli has opened up more about the AEW departure of William Regal after they worked together in the Blackpool Combat Club. During his AEW career that started this past March, William Regal became the leader of a group called the Blackpool Combat Club. They use that name because Regal is from Blackpool, England.
Karrion Kross Is Excited To Work With Rey Mysterio
Karrion Kross recently started playing mind games with Rey Mysterio on WWE Smackdown and is also open about being a big fan of the legendary luchador. This past Friday on the December 9th edition of Smackdown, Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett paid a visit to Rey Mysterio in the WWE trainer’s room. Mysterio has been out of action for several weeks due to a foot injury, but he’s expected to return to active competition soon.
WWE Raw Preview For December 12th
It’s Monday Night Raw full of contenders matches with two big matches leading to title shots for the winners. Since the WWE Title has been held by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it rarely appears on Raw and isn’t defended on the red brand. Due to that, the United States Title has really risen in terms of prominence on Raw with Austin Theory as the current US Champion.
