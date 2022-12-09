Today we revisit the singles match between AJPW’s Toshiaki Kawada and NJPW’s Kensuke Sasaki from New Japan’s Do Judge Tokyo Dome show in 2000. The year 2000 was a year of major change all around the world. Many argue that it was WWE’s best year ever, both due to the success of their own roster and the utter failures of their biggest competitors. But while WWE was riding high that year, things were not so great elsewhere.

1 DAY AGO