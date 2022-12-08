Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Stirs Rumours Over Their Future Plans
A WWE Superstar has caused a stir following their appearance on Monday Night Raw and has sparked rumours by saying they’ll be on a trip for a while. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has held the Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in addition to still being the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in the brand’s history, although Mandy Rose surely has her sights set on that record.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Trademark Filing Hints At New Event
A trademark filing from WWE has hinted that a previous premium live event could be set for a revival, with an added twist on the old formula. Despite dating back to the eighties as a concept, the King of the Ring is best remembered as a tournament and pay-per-view event that took place in WWE from 1993 until 2002. Although the event might have been shelved, the company has brought out the King of the Ring tournament on occasion with Xavier Woods the most recent winner of the crown in 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Teases Major Heel Turn
Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee saw a major star on the show tease a heel turn as it appears big changes are coming for their character. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, it seems to have had a profound effect on another WWE Superstar. Wyatt’s logo has been seen flashing up on TV screens numerous times during Alexa Bliss’ segments on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President
AEW has made major moves backstage as they bring in a former WWE Vice President that once reportedly once thought of as the “heir apparent to Kevin Dunn.”. Mike Mansury spent eleven years with WWE, climbing through the ranks of the company and achieving the role of Vice President of Global Television Production before he left of his own accord in 2020.
tjrwrestling.net
How John Cena Once Broke A Fellow WWE Star’s Neck
A former WWE Superstar has explained how John Cena broke his opponent’s neck in the ring when an errant kick went very wrong. Before John Cena became a Hollywood star, he took WWE by storm as a sixteen-time champion of the world, and before he did that, he was embroiled in a questionable angle with Carlito over the WWE United States Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut
One of the stars of SmackDown has made her in-ring debut on the main roster, several months after making her first appearance for the blue brand. Scarlett returned to WWE alongside her husband Karrion Kross on August 5th, 2022 after being released by the company less than a year earlier. The star resumed her role as Kross’ valet, accompanying him to the ring for his matches.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Confirms Injury
A SmackDown star has confirmed that they will be out of action for several weeks after they suffered a serious hand injury. Shotzi had been scheduled to face Shayna Baszler on SmackDown in Pittsburgh but that match was put on ice as a result of Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attacking Shotzi in the parking lot. The pair closed a car door on Shotzi’s hand while a camera crew were filming an interview with Legado del Fantasma nearby and caught the aftermath.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Mocks “Glitter Twins” On WWE Smackdown
Ronda Rousey has hit out at WWE’s “Glitter Twins” following a loss on this week’s SmackDown. On the December 9th edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler to take on Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. The match was a short affair as, when...
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Reveals Kind Vince McMahon Act During WWE Departure
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE, but he has discussed Vince McMahon’s kindness when he left earlier this year. William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2022, having been released from his backstage role with NXT on 5th January. However, he has since revealed that this was not the full story.
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Sets Impressive New Record
At NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston made history when he broke a longstanding WWE record. The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their surprise return to NXT on December 6th, attacking the Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and challenging them to a title match. The bout took...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Heading Back To UK In 2023
WWE have announced a number of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 2023, with Raw and SmackDown rosters both making the trip. Each WWE brand has been confirmed for two dates as part of the tour, with the red roster heading to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle whilst SmackDown stars will be appearing in Dublin and Cardiff.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Lists Wrestlers That Will Never Beat Him For AEW World Title
MJF has shared his very own unique list of AEW wrestlers who won’t be able to take the AEW World Title from him. In typical Maxwell Jacob Friedman fashion, the AEW World Champion MJF has shared something on social media that is a perfect example of the kind of brash champion that he is.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Expected To Have VP Job Title In WWE
The story of William Regal returning to WWE continues with the former NXT General Manager having a VP job title when he starts in WWE again. In an update on Regal’s role in WWE moving forward, PWInsider reports that “William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January.”
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Thinks Ric Flair Should Thank Him Instead Of Being A “Whiny Baby”
Eric Bischoff has commented on the recent war of words exchanged between Ric Flair and himself. Recently there’s been some interesting dialogue exchanged by WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff. The two men worked together for many years in WCW when Bischoff was the company’s President while Ric Flair was a wrestler and then in the 2000s they were both in WWE as well. They are also part of the Adfreeshows network of podcasts today as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Cathy Kelley Was Offered Writer & Commentator Roles Prior To WWE Return
Having returned to WWE, Cathy Kelley has revealed that she had offers for various roles before finally settling on what she would be doing. Cathy Kelley was previously a backstage interviewer in NXT, before leaving the brand in February 2020 with other ventures on the horizon. Kelley has now returned, taking up a similar role on Monday Night RAW.
tjrwrestling.net
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: Toshiaki Kawada vs. Kensuke Sasaki (AJPW vs. NJPW) – NJPW Do Judge!! (2000)
Today we revisit the singles match between AJPW’s Toshiaki Kawada and NJPW’s Kensuke Sasaki from New Japan’s Do Judge Tokyo Dome show in 2000. The year 2000 was a year of major change all around the world. Many argue that it was WWE’s best year ever, both due to the success of their own roster and the utter failures of their biggest competitors. But while WWE was riding high that year, things were not so great elsewhere.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Reaches Another Milestone As WWE Champion
As Roman Reigns continues to dominate as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he has reached yet another huge milestone. Ever since Roman Reigns captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at Survivor Series in 2015, he has been a permanent feature of the company’s main event scene.
