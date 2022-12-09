Read full article on original website
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. Related: 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, ...
Cedric Gray tabbed as Sporting News All-American
The Charlotte native earned a First Team All-ACC selection as the leader of the North Carolina defense.
Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach
Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis Joins Pro-Bowl Coaching Staff
Former Ravens linebacker and Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis will join coach Peyton Manning's staff as the defensive coordinator for The 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
NFL Draft Profile: Chris Smith, Running Back, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Louisiana-Lafayette RB Chris Smith
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach died Monday at the age of 61 after complications from a heart condition, the school announced Tuesday. Leach was hospitalized Sunday after what the university initially called "a personal health issue." He coached the Bulldogs for three seasons, posting a 19-17 record with...
2023 NFL Draft: Tank Bigsby Declares for Draft
Read below for the latest on running back prospect Tank Bigsby
Texans Quarterbacks Remind Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones of NFL Legend
After his team narrowly defeated the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave high praise to a pair of players.
5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth
In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
