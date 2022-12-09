ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Stanford hires Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as next head coach

Stanford is hiring Troy Taylor as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday. Taylor led Sacramento State to a 12-1 record as its head coach this season. He joined the Hornets in 2019. The 54-year-old replaces David Shaw, who spent 12 seasons as the Cardinal's head coach before stepping...
STANFORD, CA
theScore

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach died Monday at the age of 61 after complications from a heart condition, the school announced Tuesday. Leach was hospitalized Sunday after what the university initially called "a personal health issue." He coached the Bulldogs for three seasons, posting a 19-17 record with...
STARKVILLE, MS
theScore

5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth

In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy