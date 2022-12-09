ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
u.today

SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
NEWSBTC

JPMorgan Says S&P 500 Can Soar Over 10% Today – Will Bitcoin Follow?

Today and tomorrow are probably the most important days of the year for the Bitcoin and crypto market. Today’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will possibly be the key for the coming weeks and months. At 8:30 ET, the CPI for November will be released. Tomorrow, Wednesday...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
NEWSBTC

The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin

The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Reclaims ATH, Return Of Conviction?

Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has climbed back up and set a new all-time high, suggesting that conviction may be returning in the market. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Recovers From FTX Panic Selling. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders now hold around 72.3%...
NEWSBTC

Survey Reveals Turkey is Highly Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin

The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Faces Rejection, Why ETH Holders Are Still Safe

Ethereum faced a strong rejection near $1,300 against the US Dollar. ETH is declining, but there is a major support waiting near $1,240 and $1,220. Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,295 and $1,300 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,260 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

Inconsistent Metrics Indicate Further Struggle For SUSHI – Colder Winter Ahead?

SUSHI is having a hard time gaining some ground as the market declines again. Today, SUSHI has lost more than 5% of its value, following the trend of other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s a quick glance at how SUSHI is performing:. Optimism manifested itself as...
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) To Skyrocket In 2023

2022 was one of the worst years in crypto since the 2018 bear market. That also means massive gains are ahead for investors who choose the right projects. According to market experts, Big Eyes (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) should skyrocket in 2023. Both are in different stages of their presale, and Orbeon Protocol is expected to increase by 6000% in the weeks to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy