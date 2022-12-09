Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
u.today
SHIB Emerges on Top Purchased Coins' List as Whales Start Massive Acquisitions
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
NEWSBTC
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
NEWSBTC
JPMorgan Says S&P 500 Can Soar Over 10% Today – Will Bitcoin Follow?
Today and tomorrow are probably the most important days of the year for the Bitcoin and crypto market. Today’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will possibly be the key for the coming weeks and months. At 8:30 ET, the CPI for November will be released. Tomorrow, Wednesday...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
NEWSBTC
Here’s How Rocketize Plans to Shoot to the Top of Cryptocurrency Lists After Launch Like The Sandbox and Zcash
Rocketize (JATO) is a meme coin making the rounds in crypto communities as a token with the potential to rival Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Also, due to the positive market reception surrounding its important features, numerous cryptocurrency investment sites have compared the Rocketize (JATO) token to The Sandbox (SAND) and Zcash (ZEC).
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Reclaims ATH, Return Of Conviction?
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has climbed back up and set a new all-time high, suggesting that conviction may be returning in the market. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Recovers From FTX Panic Selling. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders now hold around 72.3%...
NEWSBTC
Survey Reveals Turkey is Highly Obsessed With Crypto, Especially Dogecoin
The entire crypto industry has been experiencing a winter since the last quarter of 2021. Some cryptocurrency prices experienced a massive price slump, with many declining over 65%. However bad things may look, crypto may not go extinct as its popularity has not reduced. A recent study by CryptoManiaks, a...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Faces Rejection, Why ETH Holders Are Still Safe
Ethereum faced a strong rejection near $1,300 against the US Dollar. ETH is declining, but there is a major support waiting near $1,240 and $1,220. Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,295 and $1,300 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,260 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Inconsistent Metrics Indicate Further Struggle For SUSHI – Colder Winter Ahead?
SUSHI is having a hard time gaining some ground as the market declines again. Today, SUSHI has lost more than 5% of its value, following the trend of other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s a quick glance at how SUSHI is performing:. Optimism manifested itself as...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) To Skyrocket In 2023
2022 was one of the worst years in crypto since the 2018 bear market. That also means massive gains are ahead for investors who choose the right projects. According to market experts, Big Eyes (BIG) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) should skyrocket in 2023. Both are in different stages of their presale, and Orbeon Protocol is expected to increase by 6000% in the weeks to come.
