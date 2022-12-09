ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Miami Herald

With Spencer Knight still out, Panthers’ Bobrovsky getting chance to find rhythm in net

For a span of about two weeks, Sergei Bobrovsky barely saw the ice. Starting with the Florida Panthers’ game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 23, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had gone with Spencer Knight in net for six of the team’s seven games, with Bobrovsky only getting in net for the second game of a back-to-back.
Porterville Recorder

New England 27, Arizona 13

Ari_FG Prater 33, 14:52. Drive: 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: I.Simmons 5 interception return to New England 36; McCoy 10 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 3, New England 0. NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 3 pass to...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Curry sets NBA record, 3 pt. shots

1920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out Bill Brennan in the 12th round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title. 1933 — Howie Morenz becomes the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in the Montreal Canadiens’ 2-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Morenz scores the 247th goal of his career to move ahead of Cy Denneny. The milestone comes at the Forum. Montreal’s Lorne Chabot gets the shutout and the a game is played without a penalty being called.
Porterville Recorder

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Montreal0011—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 Second Period_1, Calgary, Huberdeau 5 (Toffoli, Backlund), 5:04 (pp). Third Period_2, Montreal, Anderson 8 (Slafkovsky, Harris), 1:40. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Pitlick NG, Suzuki G, Dach G), Calgary 1 (Huberdeau G, Andersson NG, Kadri NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-18-6-0_35. Montreal 13-8-11-8_40. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of...
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1

Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
Porterville Recorder

Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0

Ottawa201—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Kelly 1 (Zaitsev), 5:42. 2, Ottawa, DeBrincat 8 (Giroux, Chabot), 10:19 (pp). Third Period_3, Ottawa, DeBrincat 9 (Giroux, Batherson), 12:00 (pp). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-12-15_32. Ottawa 11-13-14_38. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 4. Goalies_Anaheim, Dostal 0-1-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Talbot 6-7-0...
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 1, Nashville 0

Overtime_1, St. Louis, Schenn 7 (Krug, Kyrou), 2:23. Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-9-8-1_25. St. Louis 9-4-7-4_24. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 3. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 9-8-3 (24 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-11-1 (25-25). A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:27. Referees_Francis Charron, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Libor Suchanek.
Vibe

New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank

In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date. After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also...
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
Porterville Recorder

George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
Porterville Recorder

ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71

Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
Porterville Recorder

SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54

Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
