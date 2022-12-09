Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
With Spencer Knight still out, Panthers’ Bobrovsky getting chance to find rhythm in net
For a span of about two weeks, Sergei Bobrovsky barely saw the ice. Starting with the Florida Panthers’ game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 23, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice had gone with Spencer Knight in net for six of the team’s seven games, with Bobrovsky only getting in net for the second game of a back-to-back.
New England 27, Arizona 13
Ari_FG Prater 33, 14:52. Drive: 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: I.Simmons 5 interception return to New England 36; McCoy 10 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 3, New England 0. NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 3 pass to...
Today in Sports History-Curry sets NBA record, 3 pt. shots
1920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out Bill Brennan in the 12th round at Madison Square Garden to retain his world heavyweight title. 1933 — Howie Morenz becomes the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in the Montreal Canadiens’ 2-0 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Morenz scores the 247th goal of his career to move ahead of Cy Denneny. The milestone comes at the Forum. Montreal’s Lorne Chabot gets the shutout and the a game is played without a penalty being called.
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Montreal0011—2 Montreal won shootout 2-1 Second Period_1, Calgary, Huberdeau 5 (Toffoli, Backlund), 5:04 (pp). Third Period_2, Montreal, Anderson 8 (Slafkovsky, Harris), 1:40. Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 2 (Pitlick NG, Suzuki G, Dach G), Calgary 1 (Huberdeau G, Andersson NG, Kadri NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-18-6-0_35. Montreal 13-8-11-8_40. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of...
Texans Quarterbacks Remind Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones of NFL Legend
After his team narrowly defeated the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave high praise to a pair of players.
Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Minnesota110—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 11 (Zuccarello, Kaprizov), 12:36 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 10 (McDavid, Barrie), 14:01 (pp). Second Period_3, Minnesota, Gaudreau 5 (Boldy), 9:39. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-6-7_22. Minnesota 6-16-8_30. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 9-7-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Minnesota,...
Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win
New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Tuesday's five-game slate.
San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111
CLEVELAND (111) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 7-11 2-2 16, Garland 7-22 3-3 18, Mitchell 12-24 2-2 28, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Love 2-6 2-2 7, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 9-13 4-4 23. Totals 45-92 16-17 111. SAN ANTONIO (112) K.Johnson 8-25 4-5 21, Roby...
Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0
Ottawa201—3 First Period_1, Ottawa, Kelly 1 (Zaitsev), 5:42. 2, Ottawa, DeBrincat 8 (Giroux, Chabot), 10:19 (pp). Third Period_3, Ottawa, DeBrincat 9 (Giroux, Batherson), 12:00 (pp). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-12-15_32. Ottawa 11-13-14_38. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 4. Goalies_Anaheim, Dostal 0-1-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Talbot 6-7-0...
Cedric Gray tabbed as Sporting News All-American
The Charlotte native earned a First Team All-ACC selection as the leader of the North Carolina defense.
St. Louis 1, Nashville 0
Overtime_1, St. Louis, Schenn 7 (Krug, Kyrou), 2:23. Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-9-8-1_25. St. Louis 9-4-7-4_24. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 3. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 9-8-3 (24 shots-23 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 10-11-1 (25-25). A_18,096 (18,096). T_2:27. Referees_Francis Charron, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Libor Suchanek.
New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Guy, Keith Sweat, And Tank
In 1983, New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. Within the last 40 years, the group—comprised of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, and Ronnie DeVoe—has evolved, and now the men are set to embark on their biggest celebration to date. After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also...
Memphis 128, Atlanta 103
ATLANTA (103) Hunter 7-16 3-3 19, Johnson 4-9 4-5 14, Okongwu 2-8 2-4 6, Forrest 2-9 0-0 4, Griffin 5-12 1-2 13, Kaminsky 4-9 2-2 13, Culver 3-9 1-2 7, J.Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, A.Holiday 5-13 4-4 15, Krejci 2-5 0-0 4, Martin 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-104 17-22 103.
George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games. The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with...
ARIZONA STATE 73, CREIGHTON 71
Percentages: FG .422, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Des.Cambridge 5-7, Nunez 2-2, Dev.Cambridge 1-2, Gaffney 1-2, Collins 1-3, Horne 1-5, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Collins 2, Des.Cambridge, Dev.Cambridge, Gaffney, Neal). Steals: 3 (Collins,...
NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT
Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54
Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
