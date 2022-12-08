Farm and Home Supply in Taylorville donated over $4,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots on Monday. The company has been doing Toys for Tots pickups at all of its locations and today was Taylorville’s turn. Marines came to pick up the toys to take them to where they need to go. Scott Campbell says that they have seen a huge need since COVID and inflation have hit.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO