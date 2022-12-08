Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Toys For Tots Receives Sizeable Donation From Farm & Home Supply
Farm and Home Supply in Taylorville donated over $4,000 worth of toys to Toys for Tots on Monday. The company has been doing Toys for Tots pickups at all of its locations and today was Taylorville’s turn. Marines came to pick up the toys to take them to where they need to go. Scott Campbell says that they have seen a huge need since COVID and inflation have hit.
taylorvilledailynews.com
William Charles Rahar Jr.
William Charles (Bill) Rahar, Jr., 51, of Taylorville, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Bill had made the decision to be an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to two individuals. Bill was born March 21, 1971...
WCIA
Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte on CI Stage
Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte has two formal upcoming concerts for their choir program. The first is the Winter Choir Concert on Friday, December 16th at 7:00pm featuring the CHS Concert Choir, Advanced Chorus, and a cappella group, Maximum Forte. The performance is free and open to the public.
wmay.com
Authorities ID Woman Found In Sangamon River
Menard County authorities have identified the woman whose body was pulled from the Sangamon River over the weekend. 76-year-old Linda Christensen of Springfield, formerly of Petersburg, had been reported missing Friday, and her car was found near the river in Petersburg later that day. Her body was spotted on Sunday.
taylorvilledailynews.com
M. Yates Stewart
M. Yates Stewart, 92, of Taylorville, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. Yates was born December 5, 1930, in Palmyra, the son of John Curtis and Bertha Blanche (Eyer) Stewart. He married Geraldine V. Antoine on June 1, 1957, at the Davis Memorial Christian Church in Taylorville, and they have enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kay Carol Champley
Kay Carol Champley, 79, of Taylorville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and close friends on December 9, 2022. Kay was born November 24, 1943, in Taylorville, the daughter of Abe and Mavis “Mickey” (Martin) Girard. She was raised by her mother and devoted stepfather, Melvin Page. Kay married Phillip Champley, they later divorced, and remarried for the rest of her life.
WAND TV
Auburn to hold parade for 3-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Auburn announced a parade via their official Facebook page for three-year-old resident June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with Make-A-Wish Illinois Foundation and will step off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December, 17. The parade route will start at Pohlod Park, between...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Trinity Lutheran Church In Taylorville Says Goodbye To One And Hello To Another
TLC Child Care Plus held a reception last Friday honoring Marilyn Summers for her many years of service towards Child Care at the center’s baby room. The Child Care Plus is located at 1010 North Webster and has been in operation for 20 years. Trinity Lutheran Church is also...
capitolwolf.com
Body pulled from Sangamon River
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kroger Stocking for Re-Opening
The stocking of shelves has begun at the Taylorville Kroger following the store being closed by the state EPA July 29th due to asbestos abatement issues. Kroger officials are hoping the store can be re-opened by Christmas. A 2nd Job Fair to hire additional staff, is taking place this Friday...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Longtime Taylorville Pastor Retiring
A long-time Taylorville Pastor will be retiring. Pastor Rodney Blomquist of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville will be retiring. His last day will be December 11th and there will be a reception at the church from 10:30-12:30 PM on Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1010 North Webster Street in Taylorville. There will also be a reception for Marilyn Summers at the church on Friday, December 9th from 3 to 5 PM. For more information, call (217) 824-8148.
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Benjamin Joseph Theilen
Ben Theilen, 44, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. He was born April 8, 1978 in Springfield, to Larry and Barbara Bee Theilen. He married Morgan M. Park on June 22, 2013, and she survives. Also surviving are three children, Grayson, Monroe and...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
wmay.com
Pedestrian Who Died On I-55 Identified
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School District Updating Menu Options; Offering Healthy Choices Through Grant
A Taylorville Memorial Foundation grant has provided students in Taylorville’s public school district with nutrition education and a healthier breakfast and lunch selection. A $32,442 grant from the Taylorville Memorial Foundation covered the cost of purchasing 234 dozen reusable white trays to accommodate the school’s 2300 students as well as faculty and staff. The grant also provides a warm food display case and a grab-and-go cooler at the junior high school and the high school. High school students will also have access to a smoothie station featuring 10 Bullet brand blenders and cups.
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
wlds.com
No Serious Injuries in Three Vehicle West Morton Crash
Jacksonville Police and EMS responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue yesterday morning. At approximately 11:15 am Thursday, vehicles driven by 28-year-old Tiffany N. Mullens-Stone of Jacksonville, Ryne D. Mapes of Wentzville, Missouri, and Mason H. Fricke of Chapin were all traveling eastbound in the inside lane of West Morton Avenue.
