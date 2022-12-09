Read full article on original website
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Lehigh County-based Britech Inc. acquired by Electrical Components International
Britech Inc., a Lehigh County-based maker of equipment for the semiconductor industry, has been acquired by Electrical Components International (ECI) of St. Louis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal comes in response to the need for semiconductors, an essential component in electronics devices. Britech and its management...
Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
Reading City Council to consider 1st post-Act 47 budget
READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
Dunmore council approves 23% tax hike
DUNMORE — Borough council unanimously approved a nearly 23% property tax increase Monday night — a move borough officials say will keep the town financially solvent while avoiding layoffs and additional debt. In passing its $13.3 million budget for 2023, council voted 7-0 on a 10-mill property tax...
Woman, 81, dies from burns sustained while lighting candles
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 81-year-old woman is dead after her clothing caught on fire while lighting candles. A release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Dolores Fahrman of Allentown was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. A report from the Coroner's Office says the manner...
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
Holiday Lights - Christmas lights for Pop- Bangor, Pa.
Do you have the best holiday lights display in the area? Share your photos and videos with u…
Funeral services announced for Lehigh County firefighters who died battling house fire in Schuylkill County
Funeral services have been set for the two Lehigh County firefighters who died while battling a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County. The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli has announced arrangements for fallen firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two were killed in a fire that is being...
Chilly temperatures for some time; quiet first half of week, maybe wintry late week
TONIGHT: Some lingering rain/snow early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Little or no additional snow accumulation but watch for icy spots. Low: 30. MONDAY: Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun. High: 41. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20. FORECAST SUMMARY. As expected, Sunday was a cloudy and gloomy...
Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
