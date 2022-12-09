ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County-based Britech Inc. acquired by Electrical Components International

Britech Inc., a Lehigh County-based maker of equipment for the semiconductor industry, has been acquired by Electrical Components International (ECI) of St. Louis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal comes in response to the need for semiconductors, an essential component in electronics devices. Britech and its management...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

First-of-its-kind 'selfie room' set to open in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township. "I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room. It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council to consider 1st post-Act 47 budget

READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through Upper Macungie home

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in garage of abandoned home in Lehighton area

MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A fire erupted at a vacant home in Mahoning Township, Carbon County. Crews were called to the 1400 block of East Blakeslee Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday. Flames were coming from the back of the abandoned home. We're told the fire may have been started by...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dunmore council approves 23% tax hike

DUNMORE — Borough council unanimously approved a nearly 23% property tax increase Monday night — a move borough officials say will keep the town financially solvent while avoiding layoffs and additional debt. In passing its $13.3 million budget for 2023, council voted 7-0 on a 10-mill property tax...
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 81, dies from burns sustained while lighting candles

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 81-year-old woman is dead after her clothing caught on fire while lighting candles. A release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Dolores Fahrman of Allentown was pronounced dead Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. A report from the Coroner's Office says the manner...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat at PPL Center deemed non-credible following investigation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible. A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat. Officials say precautionary measures were taken while...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy